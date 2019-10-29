LETTERS / Why You’ll Lose at the Hemp Game – An Opinion Piece for Small Farmers in NC

This is a plea for my friends and neighbors who are small-scale farmers —

the people who I feel are doing the most important job on the planet. Please don’t fall for the hemp game! You’ll lose. Here’s why.

I fell in love with small-scale agriculture eleven years ago as a result of my involvement with the marijuana industry in Oregon and California. “The industry” was how many of us farming and food students out West made our real (albeit, seasonal) money and lived our lives as fluidly as we did. There were generations that this was true for; mine was probably the last.

I want to preface the body of this work by saying that I know that hemp (grown for cannabidiol or CBD flower in this context, a non-intoxicating substance that is known for its medicinal properties) and marijuana (grown for tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the compound that causes intoxication in medical and recreational cannabis) are two different crops entirely, with different legal statuses and histories that vary across state lines. This fact does not, however, alter much of the parallels I will be drawing between the two industries, for the purpose of this article.

I’d also like to point out that there are a multitude of social justice issues related to the hemp and marijuana industry; while this is something I won’t touch on here, it is very important when regarding the industries as a whole.

I describe my relationship with “the industry” as one of love and hate. On one hand, it introduced me to the idea that I enjoy the fruitful nature of working with my hands, which led me away from academia and intro agriculture. I know all parts of the marijuana industry’s farming process very well, and revere the plant for its medicinal potential, entertainment, and straight-up beauty. On the other hand, this industry is a horribly extractive, profit-driven, overblown, and, in many other ways, exploitative enterprise. When I decided it was no longer for me, I left thinking, “If we only put as many resources into growing good food as we do into growing good weed, the world might be a little bit better.”

From growing up in Colorado to eventually moving out west for my college years, it seemed legalization followed me wherever I went. I left the West Coast after six years of farming education to work in small-scale agricultural support here in Western North Carolina. And–surprise!–hemp legalization in NC followed, shortly thereafter. Hemp is all the buzz now in my grower circles, especially after the 2018 Farm Bill legalization and NC’s launch into hemp research.

My job these days is to educate folks on what they want to learn about growing, and right now that’s hemp. I don’t teach, myself; I hire the best teachers for the given subject. I prioritize highlighting “expert” experiences of those who have learned from doing which are usually experienced farmers.The problem is, the experts in hemp that I have access to are either: (1)