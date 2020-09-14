LETTERS / Why Real Estate is Booming and What That Means for Our Future

I grew up around real estate. My parents were both realtors and in 1995 my sister and I took over the family business. And in all my years in the industry I’ve never seen a market quite like this one. In July members of the High Country Association of Realtors® sold more than 360 homes in the area – a 72 percent increase from the year before. Now we’re running out of inventory.

July was also our busiest month for land transactions in over a decade (110 tracts of land worth $9.9 million). That’s in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis; and there’s a reason why people are buying anyway.

With the ability to work remotely via Zoom, people are choosing to spread out. They’re relocating to the High Country because of what we offer: wide-open space, outdoor recreation, a small-town atmosphere, and an overall quality of life that makes this an ideal place to live. The question now is how do we protect that? How do we make this growth sustainable while preserving the scenery, sense of community and natural environment families come here for in the first place?

My family moved from Miami to Blowing Rock in 1969. Here in the mountains of North Carolina we found a safe, affordable, picturesque, family-oriented way of life (straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting) and that’s why we never left. Now the secret’s out.