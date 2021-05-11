LETTERS / Why I Don’t Feel Welcome (as a Gay Man) in Boone

Dear Editor,

Although I officially moved to Boone (from Ashe County) in November 2020, I have been a member of the Boone community since August 2011. Most of the past nearly 10 years have been spent organizing, advocating, socializing, working and spending the majority of my money in the town of Boone. Yet, I’ve never felt truly welcomed — as a gay man.

Have I felt welcomed as a nonprofit leader, you betcha. Have I felt welcomed as a community organizer around issues of social justice and access? Most of the time. Have I felt welcomed as an out gay man living with HIV. No.

I’ve often struggled with why that is and I talk to my therapist about it quite a bit. The horrific events of the past two weeks, involving mass casualty and the loss of five lives in Boone, brought something to light.

On May 10th blue lights were shining from porches and windows to honor Deputy Fox and Sgt. Ward and red ribbons were worn, hung and hashtagged #WataugaStrong to honor Michelle and George Ligon. However, I could only think, #WataugaWrong.

Red? That’s a curious choice for a ribbon since it’s the international symbol for AIDS and now for HIV/AIDS. The Red AIDS Ribbon was created by the queer community in the late 1980’s as a weapon to get the public and the government’s attention to a spiraling pandemic that was killing gay men at an alarming rate. It was also the first ribbon of its kind, sparking rainbows of ribbon colors to highlight and call attention to autism, domestic violence, breast cancer, child abuse, mental health, gun violence and many, many more causes.

By choosing red – instead of orange for Gun Violence Awareness – Boone ignored or failed to realize what the Red Ribbon means to people like me. Surely there are others living here that when they see or wear the Red Ribbon it’s a reminder of all the friends they’ve lost, the seemingly endless funerals they’ve attended, the indifference and inaction of the Reagan Administration and to the fight that continues for access to HIV drugs around the world.