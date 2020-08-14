LETTERS / Why Do I Care? Do My Essays Matter?

Published Friday, August 14, 2020 at 8:57 am

Dear Editor,

Your editor asked me; Why do you care, do your essays matter? If we remain silent we’re agreeing with what’s being done in our name. I provide examples.

Niemoeller said, “First they came for the Communists, but I was not a Communist so I did not speak out. Then they came for the Socialists and the Trade Unionists, but I was neither, so I did not speak out. Then they came for the Jews, but I was not a Jew so I did not speak out. And when they came for me, there was no one left to speak out for me.”

Apparently two thirds of Americans automatically believe whatever the TV tells them: silence is acceptance. It troubles me to see unchallenged lies and if you don’t speak out one day you’ll understand Niemoeller better.

“The notion that a radical is one who hates his country is naïve and usually idiotic. He is, more likely, one who likes his country more than the rest of us, and is thus more disturbed than the rest of us when he sees it debauched. He is not a bad citizen turning to crime; he is a good citizen driven to despair.” ― H.L. Mencken

Am I trying to expose the unseen/unnoticed acts that threaten us?

Here are a few things not presented, as your TV works hard to scare you;

Universal masking destroys the possibility of dissent except in your head, like in Orwell’s 1984. Everyone wore the same Party overalls; repeated the same slogans. You know your isolated dissent is meaningless and you don’t express it because you don’t see anyone else saying so: peer pressure: You’re controlled. The mask is a leash defining the relationship and captures popular imagination, one aim of any disinformation campaign; the bigger the lie, the more believable it is and the faster it spreads.

The obedient always think themselves virtuous.

America’s lockdown threw 50 million out of work and ‘our’ government’s response was to give some of them $1200. Storytellers get you obsessed on things like Antifa for the same reason they do so with Russia and Trump: it keeps you from focusing on the wizard behind the curtain. Try to imagine people so stupid that they think the Taliban has to be paid by Russia to kill Americans who are occupying Afghanistan. Afghans have been killing invaders for centuries.

It looks like the antics surrounding a professional wrestling match.

The death rate is going down as the number of “cases” goes up and they behave as though the hazard increases. The emperor’s new clothes are the very finest they’ve ever seen.

The progression could easily be; Just wear the mask, just let the government track your location, just let them inject you, just give them your guns, just get in the boxcar.

You accept vast criminal activities by ‘our’ government because your TV says it’s ok. You’ve been gaslighted. They don’t need facts to get their stories believed. They have narrative control.

I’ve seen all this before in history and during my life. Americans frequently operate as a mob, running about whenever they’re told the sky is falling, with false flags in the vanguard. They don’t think or question but do as they’re told, while calling it freedom. Now its masks, stop earning a living and stay in your room.

Do you think you can make a difference?

Perhaps following the theory of storm creation in which the flapping of butterfly’s wings creates a hurricane one individual standing up and speaking can lead others to think about items they never would have. I refuse to remain silent as most do when ‘Our free press’ prevents unapproved information from getting your attention, calling them ‘conspiracy theories’: Thinking individuals might wonder why. How would it benefit you to know if a criminal is planning a crime, has done so? How would it benefit to know of the criminal record of someone in your midst?

Conspiracy theorist is just another term for critical thinker. One object is to divide people so they don’t notice our systemic failures, thereby preventing them from joining to change it. It’s about truth or living lies. There’ve been many real conspiracies both historically and currently. Many of them aren’t in the least theoretical.

The western world’s influential news outlets parrot whatever they’re told by ‘our’ government, and then tell you that Russia and China are bad because they have state media. ‘Our free press’ prevents any alternative evidence, beyond what ‘official’ sources present, rejecting them as ‘conspiracy theories’. Sometimes all you can do is laugh.

David Rockefeller in an address to the Trilateral Commission, referring to the Bilderberg Group, whose existence was denied and mocked for decades as just another conspiracy theory: “We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected the promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of public scrutiny during those years.”

Truth passes through three stages. First, it’s ridiculed. Then it’s opposed. Then it’s obvious. We’re midway between the first and second stages, where advocates of exposure are still widely ridiculed. If they gain an audience they’ll be attacked.

Are you trying to save the world?

Would Jesus want you to remain silent in the face of ‘our’ continual war machine? ‘Our’ government pours money into the Pentagon as though “national security” is only a matter of more war which is sold with lies. The Pentagon can’t account for $21 trillion which disappeared with our Middle East wars. Imagine what could be done for you with that money in America.

These wars have no benefit to our nation, or to you. The only apparent duty of ‘our’ Congress is to ignore it. ‘Our’ Wars are accepted because you’re fooled into believing some boogie man is a looming threat requiring elimination. Surveillance, censorship, government secrecy and police militarization are tolerated because people are manipulated into believing they need these things. The media, obedient as always, remains silent.

Is it because you think you know the answer and just want everyone else to know it as well?

Perhaps the answer is how else do you create dialogue about ongoing crimes when most keep silent? You remain silent so you’re at the mercy of the criminals who jail, rob and kill you which wouldn’t be the case if those in charge actually worked for you. We’re being robbed, without opposition by those we’re told are public servants. How is it possible with the level of their publically known paycheck that politicians gather millions?

Dissent is downgraded to the fringes. Saying you have free speech because you comment on Facebook, is like saying you can speak freely because you can dig a hole and say whatever you want into it. ‘Our’ media system allows no access to influential platforms if you disagree.

Before you answer vote; watch “Hacking Democracy” (2006) follows citizens attempting to discover if it would be possible to change results on electronic voting machines of Diebold Election Systems. Near the end, when a Florida voting official who had been calling them “conspiracy theorists” and insisted there was “nothing to see here, move along,” sobbed as she finally realized she had been deceived. Despite such revelations, it has been business as usual for those who make voting-machine purchasing decisions. The 2000 and 2004 elections made clear elections aren’t honest. They’ve made voting a futile exercise. To insure their results, the ‘two’ parties make sure you only have a ‘choice’ between ‘dumb and dumber’ with this year taking the prize for that illusion of democratic choice.

These things matter because; we, the people, trying to live our lives decently, are being systematically ‘managed’, as a herd of livestock by ‘farmers’ whose only interest is profit. Their decisions, for the directions our lives take, are like those of a farmer about his livestock; when the livestock don’t produce enough, and/or, have over populated the ranch, culling will take place. You won’t like that.

Our laws for nonviolent offenses are written by those they’re intended to regulate and enforced by those corporate interests as well which ain’t in your interest. If we had an honest government concerned with America and its citizens we’d have much lower taxes, better roads and schools as well as fewer dead and damaged soldiers because we wouldn’t be trying to own the world. Your silence enables all of this.

If people were conscious of the real nature of these agendas and how badly they’re being robbed to advance them, they’d refuse to consent. They’re kept unconscious of reality by perceptual manipulation, government secrecy, internet censorship, and the war on adversarial journalism.

Your food and water are being poisoned, the wars are based on lies, the country is run by a bunch of pedophiles and you’re too distracted to do anything about it. Don’t think for yourself, ridicule all who do and trust those you’re told are experts. Our current situation resembles many futuristic movies. Talking heads have forever promised lives would improve with tax cuts, grants, retraining and endless proposals to “cut red tape” and “run America like a business.” I ain’t seen nothing yet.

I have many other things to do with my spare time but believe remaining silent is consent and so far, I don’t.

“We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated governments in the civilized world, no longer a government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.” Woodrow Wilson

Craig Dudley