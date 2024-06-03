LETTERS: What team are you on: A, B, or C?

Team A

Team A upholds the fundamental principles of our Constitutional Republic, cherishing our representative democracy wherein the governed elect representatives to establish laws that govern us all. Disputes are resolved through the legal system, emphasizing non-violence as the means to settle differences. We hold steadfast to the belief that “no one” is exempt from abiding by the law.

Regarding the felony convictions and pending felony charges against former President Trump this is not viewed as some conspiracy of the Biden Department Of Justice, but rather a response to Mr. Trump’s individual behavior that has been found to be, or is alleged to be conduct that violates criminal law.

Team A affirms our country’s continuous pursuit of enhancing individual liberties and fostering economic growth. With a thriving economy, exemplified by our nation’s substantial GDP, we strive for progress while acknowledging historical imperfections.

Elections stand as the cornerstone of democracy, granting people the power to choose their leaders and hold them accountable. Ensuring free and fair elections is paramount; mere participation does not suffice if some are disenfranchised.

In matters of faith, Team A recognizes commonalities among all faith systems, emphasizing values like compassion and respect for all. We echo Huston Smith, the well-known philosopher of religions, when he said, “It is possible to climb life’s mountain from any side, but when the top is reached the trails converge.”

Affirming the inherent worth of all individuals, we advocate for equal rights, liberties, and protections, irrespective of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Acknowledging the trans-formative power of engineering, particularly in renewable energy, we advocate for its widespread adoption despite resistance from entrenched interests in the fossil fuel industry. Advanced nuclear technologies should be utilized to address our base load energy requirements. THORCON technology is an example of a safe, cost competitive, and scalable alternative to coal and natural gas. Google: THORCON news.

Team A appreciates the foresight of historical documents like the 1868 North Carolina Constitution, which mandated free public education for all children, regardless of historical barriers. However, we lament the decline in educational funding and teacher salaries under current Republican Senate and House leadership at the State level.

Healthcare is recognized as a fundamental human right, necessitating accessible, affordable, and high-quality services provided equitably to all. We call for collaborative efforts across all sectors to ensure universal access to medical care.

Recognizing economic barriers to reproductive health services, especially for marginalized women, Team A supports policies and programs aimed at expanding access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare, including family planning options and fertility treatments.

In echoing former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s sentiments, Team A affirms that the decision regarding reproductive choices is deeply personal and central to women’s autonomy, dignity, and well-being. Any attempt to curtail this autonomy undermines the full agency of women in our society.

Team B

Our group holds the belief that representative democracy has failed and foresees a transition to autocracy as our next governmental structure. We assert that the efficacy of the rule of law hinges solely on our personal approval of the laws we favor.

Team B agrees with former President Trump’s claim made more than 500 times since January of this year that Democrats are trying to rig, cheat, or steal the 2024 election, or of having done so in 2020. The weaponization of BIDEN’S Department of Justice resulting in rigged charges against President Trump is another example of Democrats cheating to influence and win elections.

Team B advocates for a rewriting of the Constitution to bolster the influence of businesses and advance the ideology of Christian White Nationalism. We acknowledge the historical use of biblical passages, such as Genesis 9:25-27, to justify white supremacy and the enslavement of Africans and African Americans.

Regarding the 2020 election, Team B maintains that it was illegitimately seized by the Democratic party. We contend that those who engaged in the January 6th incident at the US Capitol were misunderstood and assert their status as political prisoners deserving of liberation.

As the demographic landscape shifts, with white Christian males diminishing in numbers, Team B endorses partisan gerrymandering tactics. These include initiatives designed to impede the voting rights of our political adversaries, particularly individuals of color in urban communities, under the pretext that the ends justify any means, even if it involves deception.

Team B advocates for the allocation of taxpayer funds and the enactment of legislation to support “Opportunity Scholarships” for private education. This proposal extends beyond low-income families to encompass affluent households and those already enrolled in private schools, amounting to over $2.2 billion in taxpayer money over the next decade.

Team B expresses support for Michele Morrow’s candidacy for NC Superintendent of Public Education, citing her affiliations with anti-government organizations like Moms for Liberty and The Proud Boys. We regard Morrow as a role model for her involvement in the January 6th events and her staunch opposition to what she perceives as “socialist” public education. Her views on special education and her advocacy for a curriculum based on “Biblical principles” align with our vision.

Team B anticipates that future Governor Mark Robinson will assemble a competent leadership team alongside Michelle Morrow. Robinson’s stance on public education suggests that he believes in achieving more with less funding, dismissing past successes in education funding as incidental. Despite North Carolina’s previous progress under different leadership, we anticipate a decline in education funding and teacher pay under Robinson’s governance, which we perceive as advantageous in reducing State deficits.

Team B applauds diverting a billion dollars from public schools and allocating unrestricted funding to unregulated private church schools. It does not matter that these private schools lack accountability, certified teachers, and embrace discriminatory practices against students of color and those with special needs. Additionally, it does not matter that these private schools promote biased teachings, denying scientific facts such as evolution and climate change while espousing Christian-centric perspectives.

Team B draws inspiration from figures like Lance Wallnau, who liken the political left to entities possessed by demons, thereby reinforcing our conviction in our cause.

The creation of and use of disinformation is a well proven and key strategy to reach our goals even if violence results from the creation and promotion of disinformation. For example, Team B applauds martyrs to our cause such as the gunman, Ricky Schaffer who died in a shootout with the FBI’s Cincinnati office personnel in August of 2022. Rickey’s social media posts called for Federal agents to be killed “on sight” following the FBI search at former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida. Rick’s response was understandable in 2022 and we should not be surprised to see similar action today for on May 21, 2024 former President Trump posted in social media, “the FBI “WAS AUTHORIZED TO SHOOT ME,” was “just itching to do the unthinkable,” and was “locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger.” That type of disinformation gets us fired up!

Team B supports the men that legislate laws that take a woman’s right to control her body as desired by her, by her family, her pastor, and her medical counsel. Pre-birth is our focus. Government programs to foster life after birth are less important due to the socialized aspects of government programs like Social Security, Medicare, child tax credits, and Women Infant and Children program.

Team B agrees with former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry when he stated that Donald Trump was chosen by God to be president. It does matter that: Former President Trump has been convicted in NY State of 34 felonies on May 30, 2024 Former President Trump paid a 25 million dollar settlement for TRUMP UNIVERSITY fraud Former President Trump was found guilty in a New York State court of business fraud and ordered to pay over $450 million in penalties A jury concluded that Former President Trump had sexually assaulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll. Due to former President Trump defamation Ms. Carroll was awarded over $85 million. Former President Trump still faces 54 criminal felonies at the either State or Federal levels.



Team C

We acknowledge that we don’t completely resonate with all the stances of Team A or Team B. However, we strongly believe that another term for Mr. Trump poses a significant threat to our country. Another term of Joe Biden offers an acceptable level of stability as opposed to a revenge driven dictator on day one if Mr Trump is reelected. Gerrymandering at the NC state level has led to extreme policies enacted by a super-majority. Continued defunding of public education is unacceptable. Consequently, candidates that embrace the rule of law, representative democracy, public education, and free and fair elections will receive our vote.

As a supporter of Team A candidates, I urge you to vote for and support Team A candidates at the County, State, and Federal level. This will ensure ongoing prosperity. Your influence extends to your family, neighbors, and everyone you encounter daily. To those on Team C (the unaffiliated) and Team B members that have had enough of extreme positions, I urge you to vote for and support Team A candidates who are committed to serving our community with adherence to the principles of representative democracy and policies that foster the common good such as:

*the bipartisan Federal legislation that resulted in $9.3 billion allocated to North Carolina to improve or repair roads, bridges, municipal water systems, and broadband access to rural communities

*bipartisan legislation to foster development of US based semiconductor technology such as the $5 billion silicon carbide semiconductor plant in Durham and Chatham County bringing 1,800 new jobs

*bipartisan legislation to lower drug cost for seniors such as the $35 maximum cost for insulin

*bipartisan legislation of the PACT Act that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances

*recent bipartisan legislation of $61 billion to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression led by autocrat Putin

This partial list of Federal bipartisan legislation impacts all citizens of North Carolina. Let’s work together to move CAROLINA FORWARD (google it).

Submitted by:

Charles Stafford, Fleetwood, NC

