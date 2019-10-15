LETTERS / Watauga Riverkeeper Response to “Valle Crucis in Jeopardy” October 11, 2019

Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:49 am

Dear Editor,

In a recent letter to the editor (“Valle Crucis in Jeopardy”, October 11, 2019), Bill Pressly, stated that the Watauga County Board of Education does not have the support of the Watauga Riverkeeper for the construction of an elementary school at the Hodges site in Valle Crucis. I think it is important to clarify for your readers that it is not the role of the Watauga Riverkeeper and its host organization, MountainTrue, to take a position for or against the Hodges site.

Our job is to ensure that any project built in the Watauga watershed adheres to Watauga County water standards and all applicable environmental regulations. If the project does move forward, the Watauga Riverkeeper will review the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) to assess stormwater control measures and design, riparian buffer, wastewater treatment plans and more to ensure that any construction does not negatively impact water quality.

Andy Hill, Watauga Riverkeeper and High Country Regional Director for MountainTrue

Comments

comments