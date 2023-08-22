LETTERS / This is a letter I recently sent to Shelby Brown with The Cottages of Boone

Dear Editor,

This is a letter I recently sent to Shelby Brown with The Cottages of Boone;

Good afternoon Shelby,

To say I am extremely disappointed in the condition of my daughter’s apartment when we moved her into The Cottages of Boone would be an extreme understatement. I had to move my daughter into an apartment that was absolutely filthy, deplorable, and disgusting. There was food still in the refrigerator. We paid a $250 re-decoration fee in addition to one full month of rent and she didn’t even get to move in until August 18 into a nasty filthy apartment that needs numerous things fixed. This is extremely unacceptable, and we had no choice because she had to start school on Monday.

I am asking that you refund us our $250 fee we paid as well as at least 1/2 of the month of rent due to the fact that we had to clean the entire apartment as best we could in two days and we spent a ton of money on cleaning supplies and other things just to get it so that the girls could live in the apartment. We also had to fix things such as a gaping hole where a vent was missing and the roommates cat got stuck in it. We had to clean the vents because they were DISGUSTING. The entire apartment is disgusting.

It is very clear that NONE of these apartments were inspected much less cleaned and that NOTHING was repaired before letting these students move in 3 days before school started. Your management of these apartments is an absolute disgrace and you should be ashamed of yourselves.



My daughter is making a list of things that must be fixed and will submit the list.

I hope someone at your company will step in and do something about this awful nightmare!

Sincerely,

Michele Charnock

Appalachian State University Parent

