LETTERS / The Insurrection

Published Monday, January 11, 2021 at 1:16 pm

Dear Editor,

The ‘emergency’ on 1/6 was the sort of thing the empire applauds when it creates it in countries it opposes. It’s a curious thing to watch the self-righteous talking heads who get their panties in a wad about this ‘insurrection’ after seeing them proudly present the official view of the same thing we created in Hong Kong, Ukraine, Bolivia, Venezuela, and many other countries, as if the Lord has given us special police powers. Look how they respond when the chickens come home to roost.

The hypocrisy is rampant and out of control. They pay little real attention to the realities here. The demonstrators did what they did for the same reason BLM rioters did: Their concerns aren’t being responded to. No one hears them when they stand quiet and respectful.

‘Our’ government’s arrogance clouds their vision. We got the chance, on 1/6, to see the political elite that have been selling us down the river and making our lives hell for decades, shrinking in fear. This was especially true of the Democrats, and ‘our free press’ who got a taste of their own medicine after endlessly excusing and justifying recent BLM and Antifa violence.

Recently AOC ‘tweeted’ a message justifying protests, writing, “The thing that critics of activists don’t get is that they tried playing the ‘polite language’ policy game and all it did was make them easier to ignore. The whole point of protesting is to make people uncomfortable. Activists take that discomfort with the status quo and advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small and grows. To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable: that’s the point.”

What were you getting out of being well-behaved? It was already clear that no real attempt was being made to win justice by investigating disputed election results. You respond; the election wasn’t disputed, by your partisans, and in that ignore that it was by your opponents. Such a response doesn’t address the seemingly obvious fraud; total votes cast exceeded total registered voters: That should invite an investigation unless you have something to hide or gain by refusing to do so.

Deeply flawed candidates add to the suspicion with Biden in questionable mental health with a great deal of personal and family baggage. Harris was weak enough as a presidential contender she dropped out before the first primary. The media, especially the social media platforms, censored anyone raising views critical of Biden. Friends have been telling me of ‘liberal’ bias in the media for years, which I refuted regularly, and this year it became obvious they were right. We’re in the midst of a color revolution being imposed on us after years of practice elsewhere.

‘Our free press’ has become so wacked it’s unwatchable. When widespread and visible election fraud occurred in numerous states in the immediate aftermath of the general election, the media neither saw, nor heard, nor said, anything about it. Hunter Biden’s damming laptop seemed to have vanished. Americans were told by courts that voters had no standing to address the courts on the obvious voting fraud.

What a difference time and situation makes. On October 4, 2018, taking over the Capitol was just another form of protest. On that day, The Hill reported, “More than 300 people were taken into custody by police on Capitol Hill after descending on a pair of Senate office buildings Thursday afternoon to protest the confirmation process of Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. CNN also called the crowd protesters.

Wednesday, 1/6, CNN called pro-Trump protesters who stormed the Capitol “rioters.”

NPR called them “far-right insurrectionists.”

In 2018, NPR called the anti-Kavanaugh crowd “demonstrators” and titled its coverage of the storming: ‘We Believe Survivors’: Demonstrators Throng Capitol Hill To Protest Kavanaugh”

There was no “storming” as videos show police opening barriers to let the “rioters” in. There was no “incitement”. All of Trump’s social media posts on the subject instructed people to “go home” “with peace and love”. You should always be wary of any event which “accidentally” achieves the exact opposite of its stated or apparent intent. The ‘truth’ is that just about everything presented depends on who is involved and who benefits. Considering the videos I’ve seen showing DC cops opening the barricades and the floodgates, I’m going to guess it was done purposely to interrupt the debate of the electoral votes, and further the idea that ‘dangerous elements’ need to be identified and caged here in the empire.

Trump supporters didn’t issue demands; most posed for pictures, and took selfies with cops, while others attempted to gain access to more secure areas. There’s some photo, and testimonial evidence that the violent ones were Antifa that have been involved in violence during the summer of BLM fun and games.

This wasn’t insurrection any more than any other large demonstration was but the location gave ‘our free press’ license to incite which is what they’ve done. These folks had zero effect on altering the course of the status quo. Their actions on Wednesday, however, are already being touted by ‘our free press’ as an attempt at a coup. That’s being used to increase movement down the path of technocracy and help pave the road towards full installment of Orwell’s nightmare: 1984. Corporate ‘media’ of all sorts are full on censoring Biden opponents while speaking about how we have to come together.

‘Our free press’ and politicians rail against the ‘storming of the capital’ after months of ignoring BLM riots. Russian demonstrations against government beginning with Yeltsin were praised, as were Ukraine, Syria, etc. but when it happens here all of sudden the media and many politicians set their hair on fire. Time magazine had a cover story about how Clinton openly meddled in Russia’s election, but we’re supposed to get all worked up over an alleged Russian ‘interference’ in ours that was never proven in any way but the TV talking heads presented it 24/7 as if it were real, and now, amazingly, our electoral process is flawless and mustn’t be questioned.

Never let a crisis go to waste as a Clinton advisor once said: The latest Reichstag fire was on 1-6. The Empire has moved from the ‘War on ‘foreign’ terror’ to the ‘War on domestic terror’. When you cheer the removal of the rights of others you can be sure it won’t be long until you find yours gone as well. There was no coup attempt in the District of Columbia and that’s because there’s no American embassy there to arrange it, as they did, for example, in Ukraine.

The media are spinning a tale around the events in DC that bears no likeness to reality, doesn’t hold up to any kind of scrutiny and will have far-reaching consequences for all of us. They’re calling it “one of the darkest days in our nation’s history”, a day that will “live in infamy”. It will be the day “American democracy was attacked and prevailed”, the day the nation nearly fell to “fascists”. It’s one more grand sweeping illusion upon which the teetering structures of the empire’s power are built. It’s hard to tell people that they need be law abiding and fair when opposing a group that appears to have stolen an election, burns down cities, and censors speech.

Saying there’s been an attack on American democracy is like saying there’s been an attack on Australia’s fjords.

The recent spending fiasco created by congress presented about five thousand pages with 28 billion for Israel and equally stupid amounts of money for other countries while some forty millions of us are dealing with the effects of a shutdown we didn’t create. Like the ‘patriot act’ this was rushed thru with no investigation. That means we gave Israel something like 875,000, per person while we got 600, and that’s just one part of the spending crime ‘our’ government installed. My math may be off a bit but you get the point and they wonder why the great unwashed are displeased. It’s much more than the obvious election fraud.

According to ‘our free press’ questioning the election makes you a troublemaking, lunatic, conspiracy theorist, and therefore a menace to democracy; Polls show no trust in government, but the TV says we’re all supposed to be upset because government was assaulted. I don’t know many who believe the crap coming from the TV, and I’ve supported no president since JFK. Gathering together to make such noise is what happens when government provides no solutions and no exit. Those in charge say don’t question us because we know what’s best: don’t worry your pretty little head. The girls have heard this all before but some boys recognize the patronizing effort towards control.

If the Biden camp thinks the election was fair and honest, they should have welcomed a full investigation, but they didn’t.

‘American exceptionalism’ says it’s fine for US-backed activists to storm parliaments in “regimes” that Washington dislikes and wants to change, but when Americans rebel against their own government they believe is acting illegitimately, that’s criminal.

This Biden quote shows how they intend to create unity should slow Joe achieve the presidency: “They should be treated as a bunch of thugs, insurrectionists, white supremacists, anti-Semites,” The empire now has the type of democracy its championed elsewhere and the media is up to its neck in creating all of this, conjuring up mobs with all that is implied therein. Anti-Semitism and white supremacism is a flag they wave anytime they want to fog the issue and is based upon nothing. It’s become meaningless, except to the true believers.

If you have critical thinking skills you can see how 1/6 was scripted as ‘our’ representatives speak of how it was a new 911 by people who vote to bomb disobedient countries. It’s setting us up for all varieties of new government crimes.

You can’t ignore or force opinion and action by half on the other half which is what’s being attempted, and reinforced by one side by another with media assistance. Stand in the middle and all of this is obvious but if you’re on a side, you won’t see it. Ridiculing and attacking your opponent may suppress them but it will never convert them so war is the outcome.

Those in charge are setting us up for a new improved 911 so our internal security agencies can be set upon us. Everything about 1/6 and the ‘election’ is suspicious and few trust media or government. We spend billions on security so this was preventable so it was allowed to happen. Their aim is total control of you.

Craig Dudley