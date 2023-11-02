LETTERS/ “The Divisiveness Has Not Been Caused by the Blowing Rock Civic Association”

By Jean Kitchin, Chairperson, Blowing Rock Civic Association

Like many of you, I have been shocked and saddened by the unkind and totally incorrect accusations being made about the Blowing Rock Civic Association by a small group of individuals in our community. Rather than engage in a media print war, BRCA has stayed out of the mudslinging and taken the high road out of respect for the residents of Blowing Rock, but the repeated attacks both in letters to the editor and in mailings have not stopped. I, like you, was not brought up to treat people like this, and it hurts. These attacks have been penned by adults but remind me of middle school.

The BRCA was founded to help inform residents about local issues and activities, just as the BR Chamber was founded to advocate for businesses. For the record, as the current chairperson for BRCA, I want to affirm the following:

We do not and have not recruited or endorsed any candidates. We have helped the Chamber with the 2023 Candidate Forum and conducted interviews to help everyone learn more about all of the candidates for Town Council. We have provided information on our website and through emails to our mailing list about voter registration and how to vote. None of this information recommends or suggests voting for any specific candidate. Individual members of the BRCA are entitled to support a specific candidate, just as Chamber members and other organizations’ members are allowed to support a specific candidate. BRCA as an organization has NEVER done so.

We feel like we need to be clear on these points but won’t be surprised to see this divisive small group pounce immediately after reading this and accuse us of lying. We are not, and unlike them, have never sought to drive wedges in our town.

As an organization comprised of over 300 members, we have endeavored to contribute to and care about our community; plus, we are customers of local businesses and patrons of the museum and other charitable organizations. We share facts weekly via BRCA 28605 to help keep people informed and sponsor events, such as the Memorial Day and Veterans Day observances and summer concerts in Broyhill Park.

We affirm our intention to work as productively as we can with whoever is elected and to do our job as a voice for homeowners. We hope that after the election the divisive activities and language attacking us will stop.

