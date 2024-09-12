LETTERS: Sue Sweeting: Caring For Residents of Watauga County

I was fortunate in my early career as a Registered Nurse to work with Sue Sweeting, FNP at the Watauga County Health Department in the mid-1990’s. Her exemplary skills as a healthcare practitioner and as a patient advocate were impressed upon me in my early career. Sue has been a role model for me and a friend to my family for 3 decades.

Sue Sweeting has served as County Commissioner in the past and was outstanding in her role representing and protecting local law enforcement, public school teachers, staff and students, healthcare workers, and all residents of Watauga County.

Sue has promised once again to serve our County as Commissioner for District 5 and uphold those standards that we as a community deserve and expect. She is a listener of our concerns, she will once again be a changemaker for our current and future needs in our communities and she is a fierce advocate for all of the families, students, and individuals living here in Watauga County.

As District 5 County Commissioner, she has promised to listen to the concerns and support the needs of the people of Watauga County. I believe in Sue Sweeting and her unyielding determination to “get things done” for Watauga County residents.

Sue Sweeting has my vote.

She deserves your vote as well.



Written by: Carrington Pertalion, Boone

