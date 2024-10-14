LETTERS: Sue Sweeting: A Proven Leader 

I’m writing in support of Sue Sweeting as the Watauga County Commissioner for District 5 (Blue Ridge, Blowing Rock, Elk and Stony Fork) in the 2024 general election.



I have known Sue for well over 20 years. She has always been a hardworking and dedicated individual. As a former elected official myself, I know firsthand the time it takes to be an effective elected official. You have to listen, know the issues and be willing to make bold decisions. Sue checks all these blocks.



As a retired Family Nurse Practitioner Sue has the time to serve but more importantly the desire to serve all the citizens of our county. She has previous experiences as an elected official and is ready to hit the ground running. Let’s make that possible.



My wife, Sylvia, and I enthusiastically support Sue and we hope you’ll join us. Vote Sue Sweeting for Watauga County Commission District 5.



Written by: Cullie Tarleton, Blowing Rock

