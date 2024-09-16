LETTERS: Sue supports local communities and all families. When you can be ANYTHING, choose to be KIND  

.Sue Sweeting, a long-time friend and acquaintance, approached me when she discovered I was involved in a Deep Gap community organization, and she knew she had resources that would benefit a project we are working on. Sue has been politically involved for many years and knows where to go to find the answers you need – places I am not familiar with, but they can be a great help to us. Several emails and discussions evolved to relay her knowledge and networking skills to us. We are grateful for all of them.

Sue is also a member of the church I attend, and I frequently see her after services, during the week, and at meetings – She wants to help and be involved within the community. Her efforts are pure, with no judgments, just sharing, and doing her part within the team to reach a common goal for the community.

Sue Sweeting is running for County Commissioner for District 5 (Blue Ridge, Blowing Rock, Elk, and Stony Fork. She is easily accessible, very knowledgeable, and communicates clearly. Sue will listen to your concerns and help find a solution. She will work hard to better OUR community with funds raised here in our area. Her priorities are education and families – all families. And giving us a safe place to live with those loved ones. Please vote for Sue, as I will, at the next election.



Written by: Billie Rogers, Deep Gap

