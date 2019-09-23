LETTERS / Some of the Issues to Consider Regarding the Proposed Valle Crucis School Site

I’ve lived in Valle Crucis on property adjacent to the Proposed Hodges site for 35 years. As a long term resident I have numerous concerns about the the proposed site for a new Valle Crucis School.

Of primary concern is increased impervious surface area due to construction of the building, parking lots and driveways, and paved playgrounds . Rainwater can no longer be absorbed into the soil. This will lead to greater runoff at higher velocity, and flood potential on surrounding property and properties downstream, most notably the Valle Crucis Park. Runoff may also carry more pollutants to the small trout stream that bisects the property and also the Watauga River. There is also potential impact on the groundwater table and well water quality.

Also of great concern is a new sewer system and water treatment facilities required to service 425 + people and the effluent being released into the flood zone and watershed. There is already a system in place on the current site.

The proposed 14.4 acre Hodges site is under contract for 1.1 million dollars. That’s $76,736 per acre. Tax value is only $7,416 per acre. Classified R1-Residential. Why is the contract is for 10 times that value? Yes, the tax value sounds under valued. Maybe there is an agricultural exemtion. My families comparable10 acres, bordering the south side the Hodges property is valued at $23,000 per acre, still

3 1/3 times less than the contract price. $76,736 of taxpayers money per acre for land designated Special Flood Hazard Area is beyond ration.

According to the FEMA Flood Maps most of Hodges property is designated Special Flood Hazard Area(SFHA). Half of that area is a designated floodway which are extremely hazardous areas due to the velocity of floodwaters that have erosion potential and carry debris and potential projectiles. This limits most all construction. The other half is designated Flood Zone AE, commonly known as the 100 year flood zone. On the edge of 100 year flood zone is an area of moderate risk. On August 7, the Watauga Democrat quoted Scott Elliott saying “ the current site when combined with Valle Landing would only have .44 acres completely out of the flood plain with triple that amount on the Hodges site”. That means less than 1 1/2 acres are clear of any flood zone and developable without restrictions. Since that area borders on Broadstone Rd on one side and private property on the other it will be subject to setback requirements, significantly reducing that 1 1/2 acres. 1.1 million dollars seems like a lot of our tax dollars for less than 1 1/2 acres of easily developable land. This is an irresponsible use of taxpayers money.

The Public Schools of North Carolina Facilities Guidelines published in 2014 by the NC State Board of Education calls for 10 Developable Acres for K-6 school and 15 Developable acres for 5-8 school. Combined that’s 25 developable acres. If on-site water or sewer is required, substantial additional acreage may be required. The guidelines are not strict requirements, but it seems to me that 1.5 acres versus 25 +