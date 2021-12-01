LETTERS / Second Community Town Hall on App State’s Growth

Dear Community Members,

The second town hall for community members, students, and concerned faculty is scheduled for this Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-6:30 in the New River and Watauga River rooms of the Plemmons Student Union. Your voices are needed and we hope you will attend.

A significant new development has occurred since the first town hall. Appalachian State University recently announced the purchase of a new campus in Hickory, NC. Many questions remain to be answered about this purchase.

1. Why would the university open a new campus without consulting current faculty? Who will teach and what will be taught on this campus?

2. Where did the funds for this purchase originate? How will additional funds for building renovations be raised?

3. Why was the building sold for $1 million when the assessed value of the building and the land is $5.9 million?

4. What impact does this purchase have on Catawba Community College, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, and other educational partnerships?

5. What value does this purchase add given that Appalachian has already served the Hickory community for a generation or more?

We look forward to seeing you soon to discuss this and other developments of concern to our campus and community.

Sincerely,

Clark Maddux, Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies

