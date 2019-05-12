LETTERS / Rumors FROM UNDER THE ROCK!

Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 8:40 am

Dear Editor,

It’s always fascinating to see what kind of information will sneak out from under a rock.

There is a Rumor circulating in Town concerning the Blowing Rock Civic Association.

It is FAKE NEWS!

The BRCA has not had its Computer Server, (located in George and Betsy’s Garage) hacked by the Russians.

NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!!!

The thoughts I will share, come from Serving a 4-year sentence on the Town Council, as well as being a merchant and homeowner.

The Leadership of the Town is being asked regularly by Developers and individuals to change Town Codes.

The developers have plenty of patience and money.

The current CUP (Conditional Use Permit) is a way to make changes to our Town Codes that may not be good for the Town.

We all have seen what Developers have done to or for communities.

This is where the BRCA comes into the picture.

The Real Rumor is that the BRCA is against everything being proposed in Town.

Not True!

Please be careful what you read or hear.

In my opinion they have done a great job of looking out for the Village.

The BRCA and its Board know what is happening in Town and know how to help us protect the Village.

If you want to know the details, don’t hesitate to ask.

As a Merchant our customers are worried about where the Town is headed.

Without the BRCA I would be a lot more worried.

Now the rumors can go back under the Rock.

By Dan Phillips

Comments

comments