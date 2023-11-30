LETTERS: RESPONSE to NC Colleges Host Drag Shows, Funded with Student Fees

By: Christina Moore, Boone NC

Dear Editor,

In response to Jacquie Barker’s Nov 29 letter of concern about a drag show/drag bingo performance funded in part by AppState’s APPS at Appalachian Theater, I am pleased to inform her that she, nor anyone at ASU nor the community, is required to attend events Jacquie Barker doesn’t believe are “appropriate”. Ms Barker will be pleased to know that other people may attend the events, even though Jacquie doesn’t find the events appropriate.

Ms Barker might also be interested to learn that not everyone at ASU likes nor attends all events funded by fees students pay. Students and community members get to make choices about what events they want to attend. Events are not illegal because Jacquie is personally offended. Find a hobby, Ms Barker.

In conclusion, thank you, Jacquie Barker, for shining a light on APPS events open to the community. Drag Bingo sounds like fun and thanks to her public display of bigotry, I’ll now check out other events APPS offers to the community. Well done, Jacquie.

