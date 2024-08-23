LETTERS: Reply to Ms. Smith 082324

The government I live under has been my enemy all my active life. When it has not been engaged in silencing me it has been engaged in robbing me. So far as I can recall I have never had any contact with it that was not an outrage on my dignity and an attack on my security. -H.L. Mencken

In ‘our’ democracy which isn’t, you vote in primaries to choose your candidate. We were established as a democratic republic: not a democracy. There’s a difference.

Kamala wasn’t chosen in elections but installed by party bosses when the survival of old joe became questionable against the orange man. So the current ‘dance’ in Chicago touting a non-existent democracy is a sham designed to obfuscate. Mindlessness rules the Western world. This is even true of Trump supporters where one would hope awareness prevails. It doesn’t.

There are many examples in American history in which the choice of the people was ignored in favor of the ruling ‘elite’. The Vietnam war is a good example as were our other various wars, all begun without congressional action, using doublespeak to ‘authorize’ them.

Instances of the United States overthrowing, or attempting to overthrow, a foreign government since the Second World War. (* indicates successful ouster of a government)

China 1949 to early 1960s

Albania 1949-53

East Germany 1950s

Iran 1953 *

Guatemala 1954 *

Costa Rica mid-1950s

Syria 1956-7

Egypt 1957

Indonesia 1957-8

British Guiana 1953-64 *

Iraq 1963 *

North Vietnam 1945-73

Cambodia 1955-70 *

Laos 1958 *, 1959 *, 1960 *

Ecuador 1960-63 *

Congo 1960 *

France 1965

Brazil 1962-64 *

Dominican Republic 1963 *

Cuba 1959 to present

Bolivia 1964 *

Indonesia 1965 *

Ghana 1966 *

Chile 1964-73 *

Greece 1967 *

Costa Rica 1970-71

Bolivia 1971 *

Australia 1973-75 *

Angola 1975, 1980s

Zaire 1975

Portugal 1974-76 *

Jamaica 1976-80 *

Seychelles 1979-81

Chad 1981-82 *

Grenada 1983 *

South Yemen 1982-84

Suriname 1982-84

Fiji 1987 *

Libya 1980s

Nicaragua 1981-90 *

Panama 1989 *

Bulgaria 1990 *

Albania 1991 *

Iraq 1991

Afghanistan 1980s *

Somalia 1993

Yugoslavia 1999-2000 *

Ecuador 2000 *

Afghanistan 2001 *

Venezuela 2002 *

Iraq 2003 *

Haiti 2004 *

Somalia 2007 to present

Honduras 2009 *

Libya 2011 *

Syria 2012

Ukraine 2014 *

Q: Why will there never be a coup d’état in Washington?

A: Because there’s no American embassy there.

Notice if you will the nations in that list who now have contributed large numbers of their citizens in the last three years of ‘immigrants’ coming across our borders, unchecked. We pay coming and going.

The EU has told Elon Musk that they, not he, control the content of his company, X. The EU is an unelected governing body. Yet it claims to be democratic. It claims to be defending democracy in Ukraine currently being governed, if it can be called that, by an unelected president.

Its a curious turn of events that criticizing any country elicits yawns, but once you mention Israel, noticing bad actions by them becomes antisemitism. I use joos to describe the actions of criminal Zionists of which we now see lots of evidence. I use jew to describe your average Jewish individual who isn’t involved therein. As a birthright Quaker I’ve been educated in the difference between criminals and citizens. It happens that Israel is just about fully populated by criminals who are applauding and joining in the ongoing genocide they’ve been committing. I have Jewish friends who use much harsher terms than I in their description of joos, and Israel.

I never saw a vote to see if we want to back up the criminal actions of Israel especially when they do things we condemn in other countries. Then again all of the propaganda outlets in the west are owned and operated by Zionists who sell the company line about ‘poor Israel’. We often hear the Zionists talk about facing an existential threat, but the truth is that the Palestinians are the ones facing extermination and exile. Speaking of religious extremism, Zelensky has decided to ban Eastern Orthodox Christians in Ukraine. Here you have a Jew, Zelensky, collaborating with Satanists to destroy the Church in Ukraine that marked the start of Christianity in Russia more than 1,000 years ago.

Explain to us ms smith who the fifty congressional critters, who are dual citizens of Israel and America, vote for. Senator Schumer made real clear that he always votes for Israel. There are many aspects of the constitution that are regularly ignored or even acted against by ‘our’ government to the sound of crickets because those in pursuit of politically correct emotions of the moment don’t care to educate themselves or act in defense of legal government. Congressman Thomas Massie is being accused of antisemitism for stating that members of the US Congress should not be allowed to hold dual citizenship with other countries. How is it that considering the size of their official paycheck, ‘our representatives’ including presidents arrive in DC poor and leave as millionaires. Many of you accept the fictions presented nightly by ‘the news’ even when its quite obvious they’re lying.

Conspiracy theory is a term used by the lazy who defend the actions of government and accept their explanations with out question even when Ray Charles could see obvious contradictions between the ‘official’ tale and the reality we can see with our lying eyes.

There’s a line in one of the first star wars movies that goes something like: that’s how freedom dies, to applause. The twenty percent or less, who still believe the mockingbird media, described as mainstream, are applauding because they don’t investigate or think. They just get in line and do as they’re told. Ask the Germans how that worked out for them. When a journalist can be arrested in an airport for “expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organization,” we know freedom is dead and journalism no longer exists. All that Western journalists are permitted to do today is to support the official lies in the official narratives that are used to construct the false reality in which we live.

The bottom line is, we, America, the empire, are in full support of genocide being committed by joos in israel against a country we helped them invade and destroy: Palestine. that’s criminal of the variety we’ve opposed worldwide in the past as we should have.



Written by: Craig Dudley

