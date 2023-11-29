LETTERS: NC Colleges Host Drag Shows, Funded with Student Fees

Dear Editor,

By. Jacquie Barker

On November 27th, 2023, Appalachian Popular Programming Society (APPS) presented “Drag Bingo” at The Appalachian Theater in Boone, NC. This was a free event open to Appalachian State students and the High-Country Community. This event was hosted by top drag performer, Trinity the Tuck, alongside Benedryl and Molly Pocket from the Boone Barbies. The “Drag Bingo” event included bingo games with prizes as well as adult live entertainment performed by the drag queens. Cash tips were well appreciated.

Trinity the Tuck is a top drag queen and winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 4. To get an idea of Trinity the Tuck’s performing skills you can visit her YouTube channel. Warning viewer discretion is advised.

Boone Barbies is a local drag group founded in 2022 by two current AppState students. The group was formed as a feat of activism and creativity. Boone Barbies can be found performing shows at local bars and venues for ages 18+ and 21+, as well as all ages brunch events. Additionally, they perform events in collaboration with AAPS at Appalachian State facilities.

Founded in 1985, Appalachian Popular Programming Society (APPS) is an Appalachian State University funded student programming board that brings student events to campus. Funding comes from student fees.

Appalachian Popular Programming Society (APPS) is a university funded organization that exists to plan and provide diverse educational, enriching, and entertaining events for the community and student body of Appalachian State. Through its six programming councils, A.P.P.S. members select, plan, promote, and present a diverse variety of popular entertainment programs and films which enhance the social and cultural life for Appalachian students.

APPS has a stated vision to establish transformational experiences and a deep sense of belonging to all Appalachian students, as well as a mission to educate and entertain the entire Appalachian State community through diverse programming and engagement opportunities.

Over the past two years, APPS has hosted the local drag group, Boone Barbies, for several drag shows and events for Appalachian State students. The recent “Drag Bingo” at The Appalachian Theater follows a Boone Barbies “First Day of Classes” show on August 21, 2023. In February of this year APPS hosted the group at Legends, performing “DreamHouse” and last December, performing “Winter Wonderland”. The Appalachian State Women’s Center has also hosted the Boone Barbies for several events, Femme Fatalesbenefit concert and as the trivia MC at the Women’s History Month Kick Off Celebration. Appalachian State promotes and advertises these events.

Sexually provocative dancing men clad in stereotypical women’s clothing, hair and makeup is what Appalachian State has to offer in education and entertainment for their students. It begs to question if inviting drag queen performers for student programming, paid for using student fees, is appropriate. Colleges will not provide male or female strip tease shows, yet there is no objection to strip tease performances when it is a man dressed as a woman and labeled as a drag show. Drag is not a crime, but should parents and students be paying for this type of controversial programming with tuition and fees? Is this what parents imagined the university would provide to enhance the social and cultural life of their children? The female students must have been honored to have a man dressed up appropriating women as an appropriate way to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Is this really about providing students with a deep sense of belonging with diverse quality events? Or perhaps it is about supporting activism and virtue signaling to send a message to current and future students that it is necessary for colleges to provide sexual content and harmful stereotypes to its students in order to play a vital role in fostering and developing an inclusive Appalachian State University community. Yes, that must be it.

*Legends, The Appalachian Theater, Lily’s Snack Bar and Ransom (now closed) have all held drag shows. These businesses are considered adult establishmentsand adult cabarets if they are providing adult live entertainment as defined by NCGS Chapter 26A . Drag shows fit the definition of adult live entertainment according to a Watauga County ordinance, Town of Boone ordinance and NC legislation: any performance of or involving the actual presence of real people which exhibits specified sexual activities or specified anatomical areas. Watauga County has an ordinance in place for regulating sexual oriented businesses. A special issued license is required along with other restrictions, including distance of business location to schools, parks, fire departments, places of religious worship and residences. Adult establishments in the Town of Boone jurisdiction are subject to Unified Development Ordinance 15.44, with similar restrictions such as signage and distance from religious assembly, school, library, public park, daycare center, or residential zone. Are the above mentioned adult establishments, including AppState facilities, operating legally?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

