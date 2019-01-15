LETTERS / Major Blowing Rock Code Changes Proposed to Promote Downtown Change – Public Hearing Set for February 12, 2019

Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 9:45 am

Dear Editor,

The Blowing Rock Town Council has set a public hearing Tuesday February 12, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Town Hall for consideration of major changes in long standing town codes governing downtown development. these changes include:

1. Eliminating restrictions on the density of residential units on downtown properties that could enable construction of numerous condominiums without council approval or public input.

2. Increases in the permitted heights of buildings constructed in the downtown area. Enabling more and larger residential units on downtown properties.

3. A substantial reduction in the amount of green space required for downtown area developments enabling more units to be built on downtown properties.

4. Measurement of building heights from secondary streets instead of from primary streets such as Main Street and Highway 221.

5. A reduction in the amount of space required for trees and in the height of trees planted for a development.

6. A substantial reduction in set backs required for construction of buildings enabling more units to be built on downtown properties.

Sincerely, William H. Carter Vice President – Blowing Rock Civic Association

