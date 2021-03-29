LETTERS / Letter of Support of Asian Americans by the Congressional District 5 Democrats

Dear Readers,
Congressional District 5 Democrats condemn all forms of violence, discrimination, racism, harassment, and xenophobia. We are saddened by the violence against the Asian American community in Atlanta and around the country. Misinformation about COVID-19 has spread and unfortunately has caused a vital segment of the American population to become targets of hate.
The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found that anti-Asian American hate crimes reported to police rose 149% in just the last year.* Experts tell us that, for various reasons, these crimes often go under-reported.
The violence in Atlanta, brings awareness to the escalating violence against Asian Americans. We, the Democrats of Congressional District 5, stand with our Asian American brothers, sisters, friends, family and others in denouncing such violence against any member of our society.
This violence is escalating across this Country. We call for unity and peace. The Asian American community, like all others, wants to live in a Country where they can work, worship, send their children to school and form friendships. With the growing threat of violence, this is becoming difficult if not impossible.
- We mourn with the families that have lost loved ones.
- We call on our leaders to recognize the violence as a public health crisis.
- We call on individuals to shed light on hate and racism wherever they find it.
Working united, we can make a difference across our district moving forward together as a community.
* https://www.csusb.edu/sites/default/files/FACT%20SHEET-%20Anti-Asian%20Hate%202020%203.2.21.pdf
Signed
5th District Democrats of North Carolina Executive Committee
District Officers:
Charlie Wallin-Chair-Watauga-
Emily Hogan-Secretary – Watauga
David Griffith-Treasurer – Burke
Betsy Wells-1st Vice Chair-Democratic Women Representative – Cleveland
Peggy Rumbold-2nd Vice Chair – Alexander
Mandy Marxen-3rd Vice Chair – Wilkes
County Chairs:
Larry Price – Alexander
Tom Smith – Alleghany
Ralph Sorrell – Ashe
Pam Genant – Burke
Tiege West – Caldwell
Lynn Dorfman – Catawba
Curtis Pressley – Cleveland
Daniel Caudill – Gaston
Diane Tilson – Watauga
Kathryn Charles – Wilkes
Other Members:
Rusty Henson – Watauga
Cynthia Atwood – Alleghany
Brandon Whitaker – Wilkes
Polly Jones – Ashe
Nancy Miller – Catawba
Joyce Coleman – Cleveland
Cortney Bohannon – Rutherford
Jerry Crisp – Burke
Barbara Kirby – Gaston
Anna Robinson – Rutherford
Cezanne Vielkanowitz – Gaston
David Wilson Brown – Gaston
Jeanne Supin – Watauga
Robin Jordan – Gaston
Collen Balco – Alexander
Gale Jones – Minority Affairs Liaison- Burke
Cliff Moone-Parliamentarian – Catawba
Dorian Palmer-Western Regional Director of Young Democrats-Burke
Nancy Moore-Senior Democrats Representative-Gaston
Wilkes County Officers:
Kathryn Charles, Chair – Wilkes County
Brandon Whitaker, 1st Vice Chair – Wilkes County
Mandy Marxen, 2nd Vice Chair – Wilkes County
Richard Madison, 3rd Vice Chair – Wilkes County
Judy Miller, Secretary – Wilkes County
Connie Cox, Treasurer – Wilkes County