LETTERS / Letter of Support of Asian Americans by the Congressional District 5 Democrats

Published Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2:21 pm

Dear Readers,

Congressional District 5 Democrats condemn all forms of violence, discrimination, racism, harassment, and xenophobia. We are saddened by the violence against the Asian American community in Atlanta and around the country. Misinformation about COVID-19 has spread and unfortunately has caused a vital segment of the American population to become targets of hate.

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found that anti-Asian American hate crimes reported to police rose 149% in just the last year.* Experts tell us that, for various reasons, these crimes often go under-reported.

The violence in Atlanta, brings awareness to the escalating violence against Asian Americans. We, the Democrats of Congressional District 5, stand with our Asian American brothers, sisters, friends, family and others in denouncing such violence against any member of our society.

This violence is escalating across this Country. We call for unity and peace. The Asian American community, like all others, wants to live in a Country where they can work, worship, send their children to school and form friendships. With the growing threat of violence, this is becoming difficult if not impossible.

We mourn with the families that have lost loved ones.

We call on our leaders to recognize the violence as a public health crisis.

We call on individuals to shed light on hate and racism wherever they find it.

Working united, we can make a difference across our district moving forward together as a community.

* https://www.csusb.edu/sites/default/files/FACT%20SHEET-%20Anti-Asian%20Hate%202020%203.2.21.pdf

Signed

5th District Democrats of North Carolina Executive Committee

District Officers:

Charlie Wallin-Chair-Watauga-

Emily Hogan-Secretary – Watauga

David Griffith-Treasurer – Burke

Betsy Wells-1st Vice Chair-Democratic Women Representative – Cleveland

Peggy Rumbold-2nd Vice Chair – Alexander

Mandy Marxen-3rd Vice Chair – Wilkes

County Chairs:

Larry Price – Alexander

Tom Smith – Alleghany

Ralph Sorrell – Ashe

Pam Genant – Burke

Tiege West – Caldwell

Lynn Dorfman – Catawba

Curtis Pressley – Cleveland

Daniel Caudill – Gaston

Diane Tilson – Watauga

Kathryn Charles – Wilkes

Other Members:

Rusty Henson – Watauga

Cynthia Atwood – Alleghany

Brandon Whitaker – Wilkes

Polly Jones – Ashe

Nancy Miller – Catawba

Joyce Coleman – Cleveland

Cortney Bohannon – Rutherford

Jerry Crisp – Burke

Barbara Kirby – Gaston

Anna Robinson – Rutherford

Cezanne Vielkanowitz – Gaston

David Wilson Brown – Gaston

Jeanne Supin – Watauga

Robin Jordan – Gaston

Collen Balco – Alexander

Gale Jones – Minority Affairs Liaison- Burke

Cliff Moone-Parliamentarian – Catawba

Dorian Palmer-Western Regional Director of Young Democrats-Burke

Nancy Moore-Senior Democrats Representative-Gaston

Wilkes County Officers:

Kathryn Charles, Chair – Wilkes County

Brandon Whitaker, 1st Vice Chair – Wilkes County

Mandy Marxen, 2nd Vice Chair – Wilkes County

Richard Madison, 3rd Vice Chair – Wilkes County

Judy Miller, Secretary – Wilkes County

Connie Cox, Treasurer – Wilkes County