LETTERS/ It is great to live close to a city that is actively doing something about climate change

It is great to live close to a city that is actively doing something about climate change.

A shout-out to Boone for taking part in the 2023 NO MOW MAY program. They are one of 400 cities in the USA to do less mowing in May to give the pollinators (bees and butterflies) time to find food from our native plants. Less mowing also saves energy and improves air quality.

Boone is also on the list of cities that has the most trees. They are working to be on the world list in the near future.

Also a shout-out to the Watauga Public Library in Boone for bringing a traveling climate exhibit from the National Center for Atmospheric Research sponsored by the National Science Foundation. I found it very informative with ideas of what we can do. A shout-out to Ray Russel, commissioner and owner of Ray’s Weather who talked to us about the local weather condition changes at a Lunch and Learn program for Friends of the Library.

The traveling climate exhibit will be leaving on August 18.

Paula Finck – Vilas, NC

