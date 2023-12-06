LETTERS: ISRAELI GENOCIDE

by: Craig Dudley, Blowing Rock

Dear Editor,

Israel is committing suicide and America is destroying its influence supporting Israel’s mass murder in Palestine as we condemn it in others. I’ve often heard people wonder why the Germans kept quiet in the thirties but now with Gaza we see how it happens. Many Americans don’t know comprehensive history or current events, or we might oppose the genocide in Palestine. ‘Our free press’ presents half-truths at best and sometimes outright lies. Examine who owns and operates the mockingbird media, ‘our free press’ that present us with the Israeli version of events and history, the only version we have, to understand why.

We used manifest destiny to murder our indigenous. The Zionists use the bible to support their genocide. Both are settler based societies in which murder is excused with the idea that god is on our side. Were the Apache’s terrorists as they defended their land? We’re told that Palestinians are terrorists instead of what they are: freedom fighters repeating Apache’s goals. The Balfour agreement with the British government gave Palestinians land to a third party, ‘the Jews’ as collateral for Rothschild’s loans to continue fighting the war in 1917. In 1947 the UN honored that giving Palestine to Jews with the requirement that the indigenous not be displaced. It’s never been enforced. How do you give someone’s land to another like that?

The curious thing for me each time I see our participation in such murder is how American Christians either remain silent or cheer it on as the Israeli’s do. Read Mark Twain’s short essay: the war prayer. Some Christians believe Israel is a harbinger of the return of Jesus so evidently, they want to ‘help’ the creator make it happen. There’s a difference between the reality of goodness and the perception of it. They forget the bibles several references to be aware of ‘false Jews’. Ashkenazi Jews aren’t Semitic: they’re khazars. They’ve made Sephardi, Maghrebi Semites, descended from Jews of the bible second class residents of Israel.

‘Our’ government is providing diplomatic and military cover for Netanyaho’s imitation of Herod. What is more evil than what we’re currently watching ‘our’ government support. Children who throw rocks at their jailer’s tanks are taken to jail at best or shot. We don’t see even a small bit of reality on the TV about what goes on in Israel: thirty seconds of events of Palestine and many times that on Israeli concerns. You see five thousand dead children and are still capable of thinking that the only evil that exists is their opponents. Goebbels would be proud of how the Israeli’s have taught you to think which is fully opposite the reality of its origin and since.

Americans remain largely ignorant about the extent of foreign influence in ‘our’ government, and I’m not referring to the fraudulent claims made by Hillary that Russian’s interfered in her election. AIPAC regularly interferes in our elections and the press brags of it. The real threat comes from how much Israel and that lobby have corrupted America’s political system. Supporting the Jewish state in its actions in the Middle East is obviously American policy. The ongoing mass murder in Gaza, a war crime and ethnic cleansing, make ‘our’ president/government complicit as it’s shielded Israel’s government no matter what while also arming and funding their actions.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon said that “We the Jewish people control America.” Israel’s dominance of the “fools on the hill” in DC has been carefully cultivated and sustained via propaganda combined with indoctrination at its finest. Many “facts” presented are fabricated to support Israel’s perpetual victimhood. Congress and the Justice Department have been so corrupted by pro-Israel money and power that they don’t enforce the law when it comes to Israel. Sheldon Adelson anyone? For more evidence investigate the USS Liberty in the 1967 war. There are more events of similar flavor.

Gaza has been an open air prison for sixteen years during fifty six years of occupation by Israel and international law allows them to resist by any means necessary. According to international law they aren’t terrorists but freedom fighters. If we’re gonna give rights to land someone once lived on, let’s talk about American Indians.

How is it terrorism to fight to release your people from prison. Palestinians have the legal right as an occupied nation to resist by any means necessary. Americans were terrorists in 1776 according to the Brits. Zionism is political racism as practiced and in their installation of apartheid. There are many non-Jewish Zionists as there are many Jews who oppose Zionism with the same energy many here oppose the orange man.

Israeli officials openly say repeatedly that the plan for Gaza is ethnic cleansing, yet the western political/media class insists on continuing to frame Israel’s actions in Gaza only as a war against Hamas. Hamas isn’t the target, it’s the excuse.

