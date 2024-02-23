LETTERS: In response to Mark Murphy Phd, Jd letter dated February 15, 2024

Letter to the Editor:

Mr. Murphy, thank you for your well-written article on the candidates and issues for the 2024 elections in Watauga County.

During my eight years on the Blowing Rock Town Council, I was an advocate for residents and employees. I was part of the Council who voted yes to give our employees more paid holiday time and increased their salaries, which were below the County and ASU salaries. I also accomplished the Bass Lake sidewalk connecting downtown Blowing Rock to Moses Cone Park. What an asset to our ecotourism Town!

During the COVID pandemic, we were learning every day about the virus, which to date, has killed, globally, more than 3.4 million people. Total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the United States as of April 26,2023, has reached over 1.1 million. Employees were asked to obtain the COVID vaccine to protect themselves and their fellow employees during this Public Health Emergency.

If they chose not to obtain the COVID vaccine, which was their choice, the majority of Council asked that they have a COVID test to help ensure the safety of others they worked with. Free COVID tests and testing were done at Town Hall, by volunteering medical professionals. Our Council was proud to say that no employee had to be furloughed during the pandemic due to lack of Town funds.

I also served on the Watauga County Board of Commission from 1998 to 2002. During my time on the Board, I accomplished the naming of Highway 421, the “Doc Watson Highway”, after our beloved musician. This Byway protects the viewshed on 421, for all of us to enjoy.

In addition, Dr. Lawrence, Art Kohles and I voted to increase the budget money for Special Education students in the County. During the four years I was honored to be on the Board, I voted for the Fire Department supplements to remain in the budget and not be removed as the County Manager, Rocky Nelson recommended. This money helped the Fire Departments pay for training and equipment.

Thank you again for your article and if you would like to ask me any questions, just contact me at sweetingsue75@yahoo.com.

Respectfully submitted,

Sue Sweeting

Candidate for County Commissioner in District 5 (Blowing Rock, Blue Ridge, Elk and Stony Fork)

