LETTERS / In America These Days

Published Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:08 am

Dear Editor,

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed – and hence clamorous to be led to safety – by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” H. L. Mencken

In America these days you’re free to have an opinion and share it as long as no one is offended: get in line and obey. No thinking allowed. A 2020 Cato survey found 62% “of Americans say the political climate these days prevents them from saying things they believe because others might find them offensive.” How many say nothing about Covid-19 policies for such fears? Look at the bigger picture and consider where all of this is going. The world is run by criminals. Small business will be greatly reduced. School will be mostly online. Homelessness, unemployment and hunger will increase dramatically.

Conspiracy theorists/critical thinkers question what the TV tells you with good reason. Non-critical sheep are driven by emotion. Denmark, Sweden, Belarus, and Georgia had no lockdown or massive death rate and have proven that herd immunity, our own immune systems, is the answer. We’re told about test results, though we hear from independent sources the tests are flawed, and don’t hear if these ‘positive’ results result in symptoms.

The former Chief Science Officer for Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon, said that he believes that nearly 90 percent of the current tests for Covid produce false positives. That means that this massive expansion in “cases,” used to justify continued attacks on our civil liberties, is simply phony.

The massive increase in “cases” in Europe used to justify new lockdowns isn’t being matched with a similar increase in deaths. The EU’s charts show deaths remain a flat line near zero while “cases” skyrocket to match the massive increase in testing.

We’re prevented from questioning “the science” of Covid in the face of much evidence that ‘the science’ can be wrong. I cite; Agent Orange, DDT and Malaria as easy examples. Science once told us that malaria came from bad air.

“Disposable medical masks also known as surgical masks are loose-fitting devices that were designed to be worn by medical personnel to protect accidental contamination of patient wounds, and to protect the wearer against splashes or sprays of bodily fluids. There’s limited evidence for their effectiveness in preventing influenza/Covid virus transmission either when worn by the infected person for source control or when worn by uninfected persons to reduce exposure. Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.” CDC May 2020

“We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.” – The New England Journal of Medicine – May 2020

The CDC said recently that only 6% of all Covid deaths in America and therefore most likely the world, are from Covid alone. This equates to a death rate of 0.0297. If only deaths due to Covid without multiple co-morbidities are considered, that death rate falls to 0.0018. Either way, this is a ‘plandemic’.

Interestingly the CDC, WHO and other “experts” proclaimed people shouldn’t wear face masks early on, but then changed their minds suddenly. CDC recently updated estimated infection fatality rates for COVID. Here are the updated survival rates by age group: 0-19: 99.997%, 20-49: 99.98%, 50-69: 99.5%, 70+: 94.6%

Masking everyone has nothing to do with health or protecting others. The health “experts” like Fauci, the Surgeon General and CDC director told the truth back in March when they told everyone masks didn’t protect you from viruses. When the powers that be decided this flu needed to be blown out of all proportion, mask wearing was used as the symbol of fear necessary to panic the public into submission.

‘Our free press’ pumps 24/7 fear porn about a “deadly virus”. They’re Chicken Little telling us the sky is falling.

Small businesses had employed 60 million Americans prior to this foolishness. At the end of June 1.4 million small businesses had closed or suspended operations. It’s estimated 4 million small businesses will close permanently by the end of the year, representing 13% of the 30.7 small businesses counted by the Small Business Administration: Destroyed by government mandate.

Evidently Covid could only be contracted at your local small business, but, mega-retailers like Wal-Mart, Target and Home Depot were safe from the killer virus. As your neighborhood small business went bankrupt, these mega-retailers have raked in record profits and seen their stocks reach all-time highs.

The Wall Street Journal says this year we’ll set new records for retail closings, bankruptcies, and liquidations. According to Zero Hedge, there has been a “40% eruption in bankruptcy filings” in New York City so far in 2020, and one bankruptcy lawyer is warning that “there will be an avalanche of bankruptcies” as we approach the end of the year…we have already seen more than 60 million American workers file new claims for unemployment benefits in 2020, more waves of unemployment are still on the way.

Doctors and other health professionals in Belgium have issued an open letter calling for an immediate end to every “emergency” policy established in response to covid-19, as well as a full-scale investigation into the World Health Organization (WHO) for allegedly faking a pandemic. Citing a complete lack of “medical justification” for the continued lockdowns and mandatory mask-wearing, the coalition says an open debate is needed to allow all experts with varying perspectives the chance to be represented and have their voices heard, without censorship or retribution.

Early on, the WHO warned that if the world failed to “flatten the curve,” up to 3.4 percent of people who contracted covid-19 would die. This was supposed to take two weeks, but still persists six months later.

The WHO has proven ties to the vaccine industry and was established only to market Western medical products worldwide for profit by helping poor countries dedicate limited funds to buy drugs of dubious value using the excuse of being able to treat their indigent populations for illnesses that are almost entirely due to poor nutrition, vile working conditions, polluted air, water and food and poverty.

“Our cure” is much worse than the “problem”. Flawed testing, fake science, and widespread ignorance about how the human immune system even works are keeping us under medical tyranny, to our own collective damage.

We’re being reengineered. Home exercise programs and food delivery are thriving. Amazon stock is soaring. Meanwhile, Main Street is boarded up. The “plandemic” isn’t intended to be a passing emergency but a scam to impose a “new normal”. The masses still think the “authorities” have their best interests at heart.

Don’t go quoting information from the CDC website that might lead people to conclude the #COVID19 pandemic is over. Twitter considers that sort of “counter narrative” as “sensitive” and worthy of #censorship. YouTube does not allow content that explicitly disputes the efficacy of the World Health Organization. It’s not the science that’s settled. What appears to be “settled” is the urge to silence anyone who asks “why”? Amazon, our main source of books these days, is banning books/information it believes you shouldn’t have access to.

This bit from the film, V for Vendetta, captures the core of what’s happening; “the truth is, there is something terribly wrong with this country, isn’t there? Cruelty and injustice…intolerance and oppression. And where once you had the freedom to object, to think and speak as you saw fit, you now have censors and systems of surveillance, coercing your conformity and soliciting your submission. How did this happen? Who’s to blame? Well certainly there are those who are more responsible than others, and they will be held accountable. But again, truth be told…if you’re looking for the guilty, you need only look into a mirror.”

Something is terribly wrong. The freedom to object and question authority, a natural right documented in the Constitution, is rapidly being crushed, as Deep State surveillance entities (Google, Facebook, Twitter) censor and memory hole any view not conforming to the approved narrative. It’s never been more evident than during this plandemic, where doctors, real journalists, truthful thinkers and even Ron Paul have seen their presentations removed from platforms supposedly created to allow for the free flow of ideas and opinions. Big Brother is watching and will punish you for questioning the approved Deep State narrative.

In allowing only one approved story the ruling class can more easily coerce conformity and submission to their demands. Today’s mainstream and social media are “custodians of our peace of mind” as they filter out “conflicting theory and thought.” If you don’t want an unhappy man don’t give him two sides to a question to worry him; give him one. Consumers can recite the numbers but have no context to make sense of the numbers. Social distancing is today sold as a way to keep us safe from Covid-19. Social distancing also keeps us safe from “conflicting theories and thoughts.”

A group of over 500 medical doctors in Germany called ‘Doctors for Information’ made a shocking statement during a national press conference: ‘The Corona panic is a play. It’s a scam. A swindle. It’s high time we understood that we’re in the midst of a global crime.’ In Spain a group of 600 medical doctors called ‘Doctors for Truth’, made a similar statement during a press conference. In the USA a documentary called PLANDEMIC, which exposes COVID-19 as a criminal operation, is supported by over 27,000 medical doctors.

Medical professionals’ worldwide are saying the plandemic is a crime. What information do they have that we’re not getting from the mainstream media?

The mask is a valuable tool in the fear arsenal: “Don’t take any chances, wear your mask, do what you’re told and everything will be OK.” That’s the message. These government folks don’t have our best interests at heart, only the power, control and the wealth they can wring out of us. We’re expected to submit to the will of the state in all matters, public and private.

Craig Dudley