LETTERS / COVID 1984

Published Thursday, April 30, 2020

Dear Editor,

“The people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country.” Hermann Goering

Americans don’t need dictators to control us. We volunteered to become a nation of TV zombies. Liberty enabled ‘consumers’ to choose submission to illusion. Many ‘consumers’ believe all authority is good and everyone should be required to bend to it. The first casualty of this plandemic is critical thinking. Why wasn’t there a more thorough investigation into the virus before ‘consumers’ accepted it all?

‘Consumers’ choose their beliefs based on who said it versus the information presented. This plandemic highlights the incompetence of ‘our’ government. I’m amazed in their efforts to blame others and even more disgusted by how ‘our free press’ parrots their foolishness.

‘Corona is everywhere and can strike anyone, so everyone must accept the most extreme measures or we’ll all die.’ This is brilliant because it’s possible in the same sense that we might all die from a Coronal Mass Ejection. What’s real or likely?

Medicare is paying hospitals for every COVID-19 admission. If that patient goes on a ventilator hospitals get three times as much. Who is validating the reason for these deaths, as being from corona and not from other causes? What would the usual death toll, and cause, be?

The death rate for those under fifty is below 5 per 100,000. That isn’t a disaster, or a plague. It’s half the amount of suicides among the equivalent population. It’s a fraction of the 90 deaths per 100,000 annually for all other reasons. In a sane world you wouldn’t shut down an entire economy with a 5/100,000 death rate for the majority of the population. Pneumonia deaths are up, yet all deaths are down: people are being recorded as dying from other things at smaller rates than usual. Deaths from other causes are being blamed on the coronavirus.

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board said, The Fed is “putting Wall Street ahead of companies across America and protecting Wall Street first.” ‘Our’ government works only for the powerful. ‘Our leaders’ say there’s no money for programs to benefit citizens, but when there’s a ‘war’ available the money flows like water. The big money, including at least five senators, sold out just before the crash. Martha Stewart went to jail for that but don’t hold your breath waiting to see those senators even charged.

This plandemic is providing perfect cover for the crash of the massive debt bubble ‘our’ banks have created. ‘Our’ government is dumping trillions of bailout dollars on their corporate owners. We have de-facto martial law. Our constitution only works when everything is calm and suspended all other times.

While millions of Americans have lost their jobs during the plandemic, America’s ultra-wealthy elite have seen their net worth surge by $282 billion in just 23 days despite the fact that the economy is expected to contract by 40 percent this quarter. Millions of workers are being laid off by corporations receiving taxpayer funds. Many of these corporations have massive accounts in tax havens and have contributed zero to the public treasury. ‘Our’ Government is privatizing profit for elite while socializing the losses: “socialism for the rich”.

Will ‘consumers’ ever demand that tax dollars get spent on their well-being, and not on bailing out corporations and paying for endless Middle East wars?

Disney gets some fed cash, laid off a 100,000 employees, and pays stock dividends.

CEO’s loaded their companies with debt to buy back their own stock, like corrupt, incompetent Boeing, leaving their companies vulnerable to a predicted downturn and now demand bailouts from you. The 96 – 0 Senate vote is an example of the corporate fascist One Party system that rules the swamp. This plandemic could lead many more people awakening to how completely rotten, and corrupt ‘our’ whole system is.

Congress transferred the risk for unknown trillions of corporate sludge onto ‘our’ National Debt paving the way for a stagflation depression: The Treasury has taken the risk for all loans that default. There’s going to be a lot of them because banks get a cut whether the loans blow up or not which encourages fraud. Bankers are able to borrow at 0%, while charging you 17% on your ever-increasing credit card balance.

Unknown millions of Americans unemployed, due to government actions, and government sends you $1,200. We’re told that legally, corporations are people, so shouldn’t they get the same $1200.

Mark Zandi estimates 30% of American home loans will default. ‘Our’ government is saving banks when they could give the money to the homeowner enabling them to save their home; same money, different destinations for a better end result.

We’re witnessing a controlled demolition. This time it’s not three buildings on a September day: it’s a demolition of the world’s powerless. You’re supposed to have months of savings for emergencies while billion dollar corporations are so poorly managed they’re on the brink of bankruptcy after a week of reduced profit. This controlled demolition covers the ‘authorities’ fraud, criminal schemes, and looting of the national treasure: Social distancing stops at least 40 popular demonstrations worldwide, and prevents more, solving that problem for the authorities.

9/11 was a “Pearl Harbor” designed to clear the way for wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Boston marathon, Sandy Hook…, all generated to increase global control through fear. Major results of Covid include more militarization of police, and total surveillance, all for your own good of course. This may include: mandatory vaccines; biometric systems to track your Covid standing; digital money linked to biometrics because paper money is a ‘contagion’, and uncontrollable.

Several states have barred people from buying seeds. What’s that got to do with Covid?

Congress is considering bill 5717 which will virtually remove the second amendment. After 911 the ‘patriot act’ removed the fourth, fifth and sixth amendments. The first is being whittled before your eyes, and you’re being drawn back to the ‘official’ TV ‘news’, which many of you wisely found to be distortion, in your ongoing curiosity surrounding the beer flu and its ramifications.

We’ve been hearing about the empire’s desire for ‘full spectrum dominance’ since Bush the first, and corona provides the opportunity to install it without question. You may have noticed that ‘our free press’ which rarely posts items we really should know about presents beer flu all the time. What was ‘installed’ while you weren’t watching? ‘Consumers’ easily followed ‘authorities’ imposing an enforced totalitarian state.

Bill Gates announced on March 18, 2020 during a “Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ session” that he’s working on a new, invisible “quantum dot tattoo” implant that will track who has been tested for, and has been vaccinated against, COVID-19: “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name” (Revelation 13:16-17).

“This country has not reached the level of control and fear seen in Orwell’s 1984 and V for Vendetta, yet. We are moving relentlessly in that direction. Surveillance, monitoring, spying, censorship, secret prisons, predator drones, and conforming to state rules and regulations put citizens further under the thumb of an all-powerful state. The freedom to dissent, the freedom to be left alone, the freedom to speak out against injustice, the freedom to disagree with your government, and the freedom to present your ideas without fear of retribution or penalty are essential in a democratic society.

The next phase of this adventure will certainly include another downward spiral in financial markets as un-payable debts accumulate. When ATM machines stop spitting out twenties, food shelves are bare and gas stations are shuttered, social chaos will ensue. The government will react with further command and control measures. In V For Vendetta, the government creates a terrorist incident in order to gain unquestioned control over the population.” Jim Quinn

If this isn’t the point in which we cross over into all-out tyranny, then it’s certainly a test to see how easily we’ll surrender. Government is using this crisis to expand its control. The ‘Justice’ Department says it wants to suspend parts of the Constitution indefinitely. It’s the Hegelian dialectic writ large.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the beer virus was a government exercise: practice for something bigger. Total government control has been the agenda of both political parties for decades.

I’m tired of hearing how “brave” Americans are. I see little evidence of it. Giving up freedom in hope of gaining security is a fool’s errand. Tyrants don’t take freedom. ‘Consumers’ willingly surrender it for defense against some fear, usually exaggerated. “How did Germans allow themselves to embrace totalitarianism the way they did?” You see the answer here daily.Americans collapsing into fear because politicians and the TV tells them to.

California is turning convicted criminals loose from jail to prevent the spread of this virus while threatening citizens with six months in jail and a $1000 fine for not ‘social distancing’. Unemployment procedures are limited to online applications and have broken that system. It’s freezing up and still you see massive numbers of jobless though the full numbers won’t be known for some time.

Trump initially condemned China for their lockdown saying it was extreme, saying it wouldn’t happen here, and then after it did, condemned China for not doing more sooner. ‘Our’ leaders’ aren’t as sharp as we’re expected to believe they are. ‘Our’ upcoming election, if it happens, will give us the choice between dumb and dumber.

The process of softening everybody up, through fear, is underway. The plandemic guarantees that fundamental rights and freedoms will be removed. That’s why the virus ‘pandemic’ was clever. ‘Consumers’ policed by drones and cops with automatic weapons looking for lockdown violators, and encouraging neighbors to snitch on each other aren’t free.

A small group placed about 3.5 billion people under house arrest with your consent, enabled by controlling the evidence provided. People have a valuable skill to insure their comfort. They make themselves blind and deaf if they don’t wish to know something. If, by some embarrassing event, they’ve already noticed something that’s annoying, they know how to forget it. Dissenting opinions are banned. ‘Consumers’ are rounding themselves up, imprisoning themselves, and purchasing their own tracking devices, in this ‘new normal’.

Tennessee is closed until the end of April, despite only having had 178 deaths in a state of 6.829 million people, and was it really Covid-19 that caused their deaths or underlying health issues? The plandemic never was a threat to society. Covid is a danger to the elderly and the medically compromised. Otherwise, for most who present symptoms, it isn’t life-threatening. Most of those infected don’t notice that they’re sick. Coronavirus presents us with a medical challenge, not a crisis. The crisis has been of our own making.

Craig Dudley

