LETTERS / I know there are some really good people in your organization

Dear Editor, Tim Gipton, and local residents of Blowing Rock:
Reference the email sent to me on 4-30-23.
Is this the new model of how your organization plans to operate by bullying and intimidation?
A former member of your Board and now on your Executive Commitee, made threats against duly elected Town officials.
I know there are some really good people in your organization, but this is not one of them.
Stay tuned, more to follow,
Pete Gherini
Town Council Member Blowing Rock
