LETTERS / I know there are some really good people in your organization

Dear Editor, Tim Gipton, and local residents of Blowing Rock:

Reference the email sent to me on 4-30-23.

Is this the new model of how your organization plans to operate by bullying and intimidation?

A former member of your Board and now on your Executive Commitee, made threats against duly elected Town officials.

I know there are some really good people in your organization, but this is not one of them.

Stay tuned, more to follow,

Pete Gherini

Town Council Member Blowing Rock

