LETTERS/ “How Thick is Your Skin” revealing

By Daryl Mathias, Blowing Rock

When Hunt Broyhill was asked about how he would respond to personal attacks he said “Who’s making the attack? If it’s someone I never met before, and they’ve got anarbitrary opinion…then I guess I can’t do a whole lot about that. If it’s somebody I respect a great deal, then I feel like I need to be much more sensitive to what I hope would be the advice they are giving me.”

Beside the article on how thick your skin might be, are two emails each sent to a sitting Blowing Rock Council member, each threatening the Council members’ position regarding underground utilities. Most reasonable adults, including a few BRA members, would have seen these threats as inappropriate and immature and does not make Blowing Rock a better place to live.

He goes on “It depends on if I know the person and respect the person. I might try to get them in the room with the right parties-let’s talk this…to do our best to build consensus and work together.”

Nice sound bite. But Broyhill’s longtime friend Hunt Shuford is the same person that authored those two inappropriate emails way back in April and May. The same Hunt Shuford who is Broyhill’s partner in investments ni Hickory. The same Hunt Shuford that The High Country Press comically exposed the past several weeks over the Campaign Sign Caper. It’s rumored Shuford talked Broyhil into running for Council in the first place. Easy enough to deny for sure, but did he? So, pause and take stock of what Broyhill said:

I don’t care what people think of me.

If I never met them and they have an arbitrary opinion (which may be one that differs from Shuford’s) then there’s nothing I can do about that (but Shuford can), and

If it is someone he knows and respects, he will want to hear the advice they are giving him.

Hunt Broyhill has not denounced the threats made against Council members Harwood and Gherini by his longtime close friend Hunt Shuford.

Shuford is still a member of the Board of BRCA. I presume Shuford and Broyhill are still partners in their investment projects).

And Broyhill intends to listen closely to the person he knows and respects- Hunt Shuford.

Is that the kind of Town we want here in Blowing Rock?

I’m thinking not. But then, how thick is your skin?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

