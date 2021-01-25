LETTERS / From the President of North Carolina Healthcare Association to Governor Cooper Concerning the Vaccination Effort

Thank you for your time this past Friday discussing various challenges associated with delivering a successful COVID-19 vaccine effort. These are crucial and defining times and we need coordinated, well thought-out plans to win the day.

This is an unprecedented public health emergency that requires an unparalleled all-hands response. North Carolina’s hospitals and health systems stepped in to collaborate with the state and local health departments on vaccination deployment, while still caring for record-high numbers of COVID-19 patients, maintaining robust testing, and coordinating continued high-quality and safe care for our non- COVID patients. Hospitals have also repeatedly pivoted on short notice to accommodate various urgent directives and orders from state and federal leaders, typically with no prior consultation for input or clear measures of success. We can, and do, adapt on the fly, but it is time for the state to now take steps to coordinate a better plan and way forward on vaccine deployment.

While public vaccination traditionally falls within the purview of public health authorities and is typically administered outside of the walls of an acute care hospital, North Carolina hospitals and health systems have stepped forward to largely assume the lead role in vaccination dispensation by planning and developing infrastructure for vaccination sites and leveraging our workforce and resources. It is fair to say that the responsibility to successfully vaccinate the state’s residents has largely fallen to our state’s hospitals without a clear and consistent plan from the state or the necessary resources for success.

It is our belief that to deliver the most efficient and effective mass vaccination effort, the following must be immediately addressed: