LETTERS: Freedom

“One of the most horrible features of wars is that all the war propaganda, all the screaming and lies and hatred comes invariably from people who are not fighting.” George Orwell

Reality is 99% perception. Now ask yourself: who really controls your perceptions?

“Orthodoxy means not thinking–not needing to think. Orthodoxy is unconsciousness” and so cries of ‘racism’ go unchallenged and usually without proof no matter which side of the cry you find yourself on.

“Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of power is power.” We’re currently in the Trump revolution in the midst of a fourth turning. Its a coin flip: no one knows where it will land. How many times do we have to hear about some new hitler intended to create more fear.

“He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past.” The attacks on free speech becomes obvious when the speech concerns Israel. Israel now is obviously controlling the empire. The first amendment has been suspended in favor our owners. Laws are passed to protect the ears of a foreign nation from what was our constitutionally protected free expression. Once in this country it was illegal to be a Quaker, and Japanese were tossed into concentration camps among the many ‘burning issues’ in which the mob ‘exploded’ over the latest ‘notions’ and whims. Its past time for America to stop fighting wars for Israel.

Talking heads present infotainment disguised as news; spewing the company line

over the next war somebody claims is necessary to keep Americans safe from fear.

Selling their illusions includes telling us what to think plus who to fear ignoring

subject matter that is actually important. American media exists in a largely fact-free bubble where everything including well-documented facts are flexibly, politically correct. Liars and lunatics are given to be just as credible as people with facts so “consumers” choose which “facts” fit their previously arranged vision of reality.

Americans have changed from being citizens to consumers. A citizen is aware, involved, and conscious. A consumer is more passive, sheep like. When “consumers” don’t become the mechanism of change it’s forced on them. Playing the same game repeatedly with rigged rules isn’t working. Our liberals hate what this country says it stands for, but doesn’t, while our conservatives fear everything is being lost, and may be correct.

It’s really slick how the district of corruption has fogged the supposed public mind. Tell the suckers that some hideous danger crawls closer, you’re going to protect them, and you can pick their pockets till there’s nothing left. Our official myths keep the sheep moving in the desired direction. At the end of the trail is always the slaughterhouse.

‘Our leaders’ keep ‘consumers’ in perpetual fear of war, insufficient money, of politics, of looking stupid or being different, not being good enough, or losing your soul. They keep us in fear because then you can easily be controlled. If you’re “lucky” enough to have a government or other non-productive job, you must realize that your job depends on the system remaining broken. The presiding strategy is to divide, control and thereby conquer, you and your neighbors, with conflict/division always getting the front page no matter who created it.

There are some important things to free your mind and live life fearlessly. One is education. ‘Our rulers’ will teach you how to get in line, and call that a good education, but they don’t teach you how to think, how our money works or real accurate history. ‘Government training’, schools, helps you become easily controlled. They do such a good job of it in school that you eventually keep yourself down. You don’t fear anything as much as you fear the unknown.

We hear fearful cries warning of rampant racism affecting the vulnerable but see no proof of any sort. Its the party line these days but most of those roaring ‘racism’ have never really experienced it the way both sides in South Africa did, and do, or the way it was rampant here in the empire until it began to fade out in the seventies. Mostly what we have these days are a few fringe racists, on all sides, and those whose reactions to cultural differences are then inaccurately described as racism. True racism is genetic based while mostly what we experience these days is cultural: ‘they live different than we do’.

American society is a great display of the chicken little story every year I’ve been watching.

Written by Craig Dudley

