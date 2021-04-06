LETTERS / Free Speech

Published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 2:07 pm

Dear Editor,

“Every time we do something you tell me America will do this and will do that . . . I want to tell you something very clear: Don’t worry about American pressure on Israel. We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it.” Israeli Prime Minister, Ariel Sharon, October, 2001.

Conspiracy theory is another term for critical thinking though it isn’t intended to be by those who use it. When government questions citizens about suspicious activity it’s called investigation. When you question government it’s called conspiracy theory. We’ve been trained not to question government and ‘our free press’ reinforces this conditioning. “Confirmation bias” is a psychological behavior where individuals disregard any information which conflicts with their beliefs.

If it was unpatriotic to question government, we’d still be an English colony.

People have been educated just enough to believe what they’re taught but not enough to question. Operation mockingbird was/is a CIA operation to spread disinformation throughout ‘our free press’. CIA director Colby testified before congress that this was ongoing.

Tech companies are deeply connected to American intelligence agencies, as are the NY Times, CNN, NBC, etc. They’re part of the CIA program, Operation Mockingbird, to control, use, and infiltrate the media. Only the naïve would think that such a program doesn’t exist today. Manipulation works if you don’t realize it’s being done. This mass propaganda effort is treated like a conspiracy theory when it should be the central issue.

Long term brainwashing, exposure to ‘our free press’, turns people into an obedient herd; those who hold “deviant” opinions conclude that keeping their heads down is a reasonable survival strategy. The concept of “Manufacturing Consent”, advanced by Noam Chomsky, is obvious. ‘Our free press’ seeks to not only manufacture your consent, but also your relationship to reality. They don’t just want you to accept their ideological zealotry; they want you to believe that their way is the ONLY way: an example would be the ridiculous exaggerations of racism in America as if nothing has changed since the days of Jim Crow.

The corporate mainstream media are part of the national security state’s ongoing psychological operations aimed at you, and the global audience. In foreign and domestic ‘news’, the CIA and the corporate mainstream media can’t be distinguished. They present propaganda, and half-truths, calling it journalism. They’ve banned critics from writing in their pages and/or talking on their screens, the media giants outlaw rebel voices. They tell you who to hate, daily. An easy example is Iran: if you knew the real history instead of the ‘official’ version you’d know that what the TV tells you is only a small part of the reality, and it’s not in the empire’s favor.

Rather than doing anything remotely resembling journalism, the western mass media have opted instead to uncritically repeat what they’ve been told by America’s officials, essentially publishing Pentagon press releases.

The New York Times headline: “Robert Kennedy Jr. Barred From Instagram Over False Virus Claims.”; Notice the lack of the word alleged before “false virus claims”. This is guilt by headline; its propaganda posing as reporting, accusing Kennedy, a brilliant, honorable man, of deception and stupidity, justifying Instagram’s ban and it’s an invitation for more censorship of Kennedy.

The intelligence agencies/media work for the super wealthy, financial institutions, and corporations that own this country and always have. The media corporations are essential for their control of the majority of the world’s wealth through the stories they tell. It’s a symbiotic relationship.

‘The election was fair and democracy works so we need to prevent anyone from questioning it’, though you know that the ‘Russians stole’ the last one. Those who believe what the TV and schools present could be similarly divided between those who accept the ‘news’ as presented, questioning little, those who only subscribe to one ‘side’, and those who can see the propaganda. Those who can lead you to believe absurdities will convince you to commit atrocities.

They’ve ‘fixed’ everything, silenced dissent with tech censorship, financial deplatforming, rigged the economy with insider trading, rigged democracy with lobbying, compromised ‘voting’, encouraged mass immigration divisions, and then tell you straight faced, that racist rednecks are the problem.

As more people and businesses become dependent on government handouts this whole process is playing into the hands of those who want to grow the state bigger, remove the remaining free elements in the system, and establish a system that it fully owns and operates. When citizens receive financial support from government, resistance against policies that destroy freedom is greatly reduced. Those who suffer from such government policies get little reparation. Rampant electronic money printing increases state power at the expense of civil liberties and freedom.

History shows that emergencies strengthen state power and it’s difficult to remove that power once the state gets it. The more powerful the state becomes, the more special interest groups, like the military-industrial complex, Big Banking, Big Tech, will use it. This has accelerated here, because America has become an oligarchy. Political parties are run by determined, power-hungry people, the “oligarchic party elite”, who install their agendas, regardless of the will of the party base/voters and democracy is turned on its head. Political and corporate “elites” effectively run the show, enforcing their favored political, economic, and social concepts as we see here every day.

The issue isn’t whether Trump deserved to be banned from Twitter, even if his opinion is considered misinformation, hateful ideas, or inciting discontent. The first amendment makes clear we must demand that no corporation or government agency should have the power to censor, control and/or eradicate alleged “dangerous” or “extremist” speech. This power to muzzle free speech represents a far greater danger than any alleged right or left ‘extremist’ might present. One man’s terrorist is another’s freedom fighter, etc.

Free speech, the right to protest, to challenge government wrongdoing, due process, presumption of innocence, right to self-defense, accountability and transparency in government, privacy, sovereignty: these and more have become casualties in government’s war on us that has grown more obvious since 9/11. A third of America, mostly the ‘official’ part, will kill another third, for paycheck and/or conviction, while the other third watch.

Government’s form of crisis management justifies all manner of ‘official’ tyranny in the name of national security, in plain sight, obscured by the political machinations of the self-righteous elite who use emergencies as opportunities for power grabs under the façade of national security. This is how government added red flag gun laws, precrime surveillance, mental health assessments/involuntary confinement to its powers.

You’ll be tracked wherever you go, flagged as a suspect and dealt with accordingly. This is political pre-crime. ‘Our’ government’s been building its pre-crime, surveillance network with fusion centers, of which there are 78 nationwide, with corporate partners and data collection agencies, social media, and community organizers, by relying on new technology for surveillance, facial recognition, predictive policing, biometrics.

It’s ‘our’ police state’s version of the terrors predicted by Orwell, Huxley and Phillip K. Dick all rolled up into one pre-crime/pre-thought crime package. The burden of proof is reversed: you’re guilty, so must prove your innocence. Red flag gun laws just push us that much closer towards a suspect society where everyone is potentially guilty of some crime and must be preemptively made harmless. Many Americans mistakenly assume that you have to be doing something illegal or challenging government’s authority to be labeled a potential domestic terrorist and locked up. Virtually anything qualifies such as using certain words, visiting ‘wrong’ web sites, taking flying lessons, questioning government authority/tales, or living in America.

The list of behaviors, and affiliations flagging you as suspicious and so a potential enemy of the state, includes believing in, and exercising your Constitutional rights; to speak freely, worship freely, associate with individuals who share your views, criticize government, own a weapon, demand a warrant before being questioned or searched, or any other activity viewed as potentially anti-government, racist, anarchic or sovereign.

The FBI now classifies ‘threats’ into four main categories: racially motivated, anti-government/anti-authority, animal rights/environmental, and abortion: If you believe anything that’s contrary to the ‘official’ story, if you believe ‘conspiracy theories’, you’re a suspect and treated accordingly. You no longer have to be doing something illegal or harmful in order to be targeted for questioning or detention.

In the same way that the ‘Patriot Act’ was used to advance the surveillance state, establishing an invasive domestic spying program that turned you into a criminal suspect, the government’s anti-extremism program renders otherwise lawful, nonviolent activities as potentially extremist. Once you get on such a list, there’s no clear way to get off, whether or not you should actually be on it.

If you’re not concerned, you should be. You don’t have to be a rebel to get flagged by the government for surveillance, censorship and detention. All you need be is a resident of ‘our’ police state.

If you wonder how long the war on Covid will last I suggest you investigate the war on drugs or terror. Now it’s two masks, several vaccines, and no let up. What’s next?

The Democrats and some Republicans attempted with their impeachment game to “rectify the tragedy” of 1/6, in which angry populists, who’ve watched federal decrees wreak havoc on their lives, turned around and gave lawmakers a taste of their own medicine. If 1/6 had taken place in another country, the empire would have called it a “democratic action”, as it did when Victoria Nuland was caught saying we had spent five billion in Ukraine to create that violent overthrow of their elected government. How much do you think they’d be willing to spend here for control? ‘Our’ state media tells you that Haitian protesters are “anti-government” while Hong Kong protesters are “pro-democracy”, but of course we support the ones we create and oppose those who make the empire their target.

If Congress were transparent, and if its members worried more about finding truth than burying it, then lawmakers would have spent recent months removing doubts about the 2020 election instead of intensifying those doubts with a second, inflammatory, meaningless impeachment.

When does democracy become a police state? Perhaps when government declares itself “essential” but religious worship “selfish”, or when making a living becomes a crime, when free speech rights only apply to those who say “correct” things, or maybe when countless millions of Americans find themselves labeled as “domestic terrorists” by the military/media complex overnight? Perhaps when you discovered asking WHY was subversive. Questions become bigger threats than weapons. In the growing American police state questions are discouraged and soon, illegal.

The word “disinformation” has been bled dry of honest significance. It’s just a ‘Woke’ word for any realities the Ruling Class want suppressed.

Craig Dudley