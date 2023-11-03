LETTERS/ “Definitely my final letter”

By Wayne Miller Blowing Rock

Well folks after reading Jean Kitchen’s letter in the High Country Press two things stood out to me. First, I’m pretty sure she called me a middle schooler and if so are the well more than 100 Blowing Rock residents that have called me, sent notes or stopped me on the street to thank me for writing my letters middle schoolers also? In her letter she refers to these people in a very condescending manner as just “a small group of individuals in our community”. Do we live in the same town? Second, Ms. Kitchen continues to avoid the main issues that have been raised:

1-That a member of the Blowing Rock Civic Association Board of Trustees and Executive Committee warned the town council that an election was coming and sent an email to two members of our town council saying “we are coming for your seat”.

2-Another Trustee of the BRCA and also on the Executive Committee has referred to Mr. Broyhill as “our candidate” multiple times.

3-And finally, the BRCA backed candidates acknowledged at a public meeting that their goal is to control a majority of the seats on our town council and with that control our town.

Ms. Kitchen, nor anyone in the BRCA leadership for that matter, has disputed or repudiated any of the above three items because they know them to be true, period full stop!

I ask anyone reading this letter to simply answer these questions-Who here is being divisive? Who is driving “wedges in our town”? Who is being disingenuous as to intent? Even a middle schooler could answer those questions.

Wayne Miller

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

