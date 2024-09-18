Letters: Dedicated Public Servant

Sue Sweeting is the epitome of a “public servant”. The citizens of Watauga County can be assured that their needs and interests will be seriously addressed by this dedicated and experienced candidate who desires to serve you as a Watauga County Commissioner.

As her neighbor and friend, I have witnessed Sue’s constant determination to reach out to assist others meet their needs and reach their goals. She is involved in numerous community projects, serves on countless committees, and participates in many activities on a regular basis. She is active in her church, and as a nurse practitioner for 38 years in Watauga County, Sue learned to listen to the needs and concerns of her patients and to respond appropriately. This involvement has enabled Sue to understand and appreciate how the people in our community must work together to find solutions and to build a stronger foundation for the future. She is a team builder and a strong leader.

Sue Sweeting is an advocate for education and for finding resources to meet the needs of all students. She supports our first responders: firefighters, sheriffs and safety officers, ambulance and medical teams, and is committed to searching for ways to advance progress to increase their ability to meet our needs. More affordable housing and protecting our environment are also areas of concern for all of us as our community expands, and Sue is committed to addressing these issues and seeking solutions while being responsible with our tax dollars.

I encourage each of you to vote for Sue Sweeting for Watauga County Commissioner. Her experience, her leadership skills, and her commitment to the people of this county make her a valuable asset to us all. She will get the job done!



Written by: Jorgann Bullard Rogers, Blowing Rock

