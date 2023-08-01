LETTERS / Dear Mr. Mantooth . . .

Mr. Mantooth,



My name is Richard Gambill. My wife, Polly, and I live in Blowing Rock, and I am writing to let you know the excellent care my wife received at Watauga General Hospital a few weeks ago.



First, I’ll give you some historical perspective. I have had two rotator surgeries at WakeMed in Raleigh, one rotator cuff surgery at UNC Health Rex Hospital in Raleigh, and a reversed shoulder replacement at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. So, I have some experience with surgeries in different hospitals.



My wife, Polly, recently fell in Charlotte and was taken to Atrium Health South Park Emergency Department. Her left elbow was broken in three places and her right knee cap was broken. Later, she was transferred to Atrium Health Mercy Orthopedic in Charlotte. She spent one day at Atrium Emergency and two days at Mercy. At that point, she was transferred to Watauga General Hospital for surgery on her left elbow and spent four days in the hospital.



Your Watauga General Hospital gave far better service and care than either hospital in Charlotte. Also, based on my four times in other hospitals, I would say that Watauga Hospital gave better service than either of the Raleigh hospitals, and equal service and care as Baptist Hospital.



Your nurses, CNAs, food and beverage, physical therapists, and others gave Polly complete care. Your staff was on top of her pain and comfort level. Even after she left the hospital and went home, your staff wrote her a “get well” card!



We want to send our congratulations to you and your staff for an excellent experience.



We don’t remember the names of all the staff who provided for Polly, but she was in Room 315 from June 26 to June 29, 2023. Please give them our thanks.



Richard Gambill

Blowing Rock, NC

