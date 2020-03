“What a week this has been…

I’m not sure if there are enough words in our language to accurately describe what we have experienced as a community over these past days. A month ago, we were locked into a familiar pattern that saw Thursday’s snow lead to Saturday’s skiers. Our hotels and restaurants were filled with visitors and we were optimistic that a strong fall and winter was going to keep early 2020 moving in a positive economic direction.

Fast forward to today and the surroundings and circumstances we knew as the bedrocks of our community became covered in uncertainty. Every day has birthed a new challenge to overcome. As the days pass, these challenges manifest into conversations we never thought we’d have with our families, friends, and co-workers. While some communities have the economic diversity to absorb a major blow to certain sectors, our area depends on so many of the things that have been ripped from us under these circumstances. The displacement of our students, visitors, and unfortunately, too many faces of a workforce that serve as they backbone to our unique, thriving businesses, has left a void.

What we are faced with next could bring more hardship to the most impacted sectors of our community. As we watch trends develop in other areas of the world, we are left wondering “what does this mean for us in Watauga County”? Through the noise, we all hear the chatter that this situation will eventually dissipate and there is, in fact, light at the end of the tunnel. We are all hopeful that light appears sooner than later.