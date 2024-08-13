LETTERS: Christian Nationalism and Lt. Governor Mark Robinson: A Call for Reflection

Christian nationalism, a minority movement within Christianity, seeks to impose its views on American society through disinformation, fear, and violence. This letter highlights the key issues associated with this ideology and its implications for North Carolina’s leadership:

The Vision of a Christian Nation: Christian nationalists believe that America was founded as a Christian nation and should return to that exclusive influence. While some Founding Fathers were devout Christians, others, like Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, advocated for a secular state and religious freedom. The First Amendment enshrines a balance, allowing varied religious practices and preventing religious tyranny. Violence and Disinformation: The events of January 6, 2021, illustrate the destructive potential of Christian nationalism. Disinformation about the 2020 election was used to incite violence against Capitol Police and storm the Capitol, demonstrating how lies can be weaponized to achieve political ends. Fear of Demographic Shifts: Christian nationalists are alarmed by demographic changes that project a future where the white population will become a minority. According to Pew Research, while a significant portion of Americans identify as Christian nationalists, most Americans support a diverse, multi-faith society. The fear of becoming a minority fuels a desire to revert to a predominantly white America, a vision increasingly out of step with demographic realities. Anti-Immigrant Sentiments: Since the colonial era, the U.S. has been predominantly white. Current white nationalist rhetoric, including plans to deport undocumented immigrants, overlooks the economic and social contributions of immigrants. Despite claims of increased crime, research shows that immigrants contribute positively to the economy and community well-being. The call for mass deportation is both impractical and counterproductive. Mark Robinson’s Alignment with Christian Nationalism: Lt. Governor Mark Robinson’s rhetoric and actions align closely with Christian nationalist ideals. Despite being Black, Robinson has made controversial statements attacking Civil Rights heroes, downplaying racism, and suggesting that descendants of enslaved people owe reparations to the government. His sermons and public comments reflect a broader agenda that embraces Christian nationalism and violent rhetoric.

In conclusion, Mark Robinson’s views represent a dangerous intersection of Christian nationalism and extremist rhetoric. As the race for North Carolina’s governorship heats up, it’s crucial to consider the implications of electing someone who aligns with these ideologies. Supporting Attorney General Josh Stein for Governor on November 4th is a step towards rejecting divisive and harmful rhetoric. The Bible advises us to reject false teachings (Titus 3:10) and to stand against heresy. Let’s make a choice that reflects our values and commitment to a diverse and inclusive society.



Written by: Charles Stafford, Fleetwood, NC

