LETTERS: BRCA Wants It Both Ways

In support of Mr. Miller’s letter in HC Press yesterday about the BRCA and it’s other “concealed” partners, I wish to point out that there is a very descriptive acronym to describe what is going on: NIMBY (Not In My BackYard). Generally NIMBY’s don’t want anything in THEIR neighborhoods that bothers them, reduces property values, is something they disagree with in principle, and whatever else simply annoys them. They do not, however, have a problem with putting those things in any other neighborhood. Our NIMBY’s have over time gotten together to oppose several small developments in their neighborhoods through lobbying, legal action, and other means. So far their efforts have been successful. We’re seeing them now opposing something that is the Town’s best choice, both economically and functionally, to solve the serious problem of poor communications of our police, fire and EMT services. Their alternative is to put this tower somewhere other than in their neighborhood, no matter the increased cost and loss in effectiveness. Would the Thunderhill Overlook on the Parkway or the Cone Family Cemetary work for them?

To put this in context, I’d like to use another acronym for the same group of folks: PIMBY (Please In My BackYard) to define their attitude toward getting improved EMT service for Blowing Rock. They understandably feel the need to have the best possible response time for EMT services IN BLOWING ROCK, using as their rationale that they contribute so much to the Town and County through their purchases and property taxes. I’d like to add that the intersection of US-321 and Sunset Road is about a 7-minute drive from our hospital emergency room. There are people living in many areas in Boone and beyond that would not come close to being able to get to the ER that quickly. I understand why folks would want immediate EMT support in a crisis but look at how many people in our County have much worse response times than this. Why are we so special?

As a Blowing Rock taxpayer I want our Town to continue to husband our resources to get the best bangs for the buck. I find the Town’s willingness to drag out this decision as caving in to the same pressure that these folks have always used: lawyers, intimidation, lobbying and votes.



Written by: Joe Amoroso

