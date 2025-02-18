LETTERS: Americas Sheepish Submissiveness

Americans have a sheepish submissiveness at their base these days. All this while they imagine themselves in a Stallone movie and seem to see themselves as the victim. This with eight hundred military bases, or more, around the world but no worry as we’ve assigned ourselves the responsibility to shape the world as we’ve decided it must be. Then of course we must collaborate with Israel as it seems they’re more important than our own country cause they fill our airwaves.

In the movie Stallone gets sent to a prison island, like cheeto is doing with some of our criminal aliens, we’re told.

Common sense is illegal in Washington DC. It’s funny watching people get their panties all wadded up depending on who is doing what. One side of the political game does something the other doesn’t like even though two weeks ago when they were in charge, they did the same or similar things.

Our interest on borrowed money is unimaginable at about a trillion a year on money borrowed that didn’t have to be borrowed in the first place. Why? Because we spend money we borrow from the Rothschild’s/federal reserve without consideration of why we’re acting so irresponsibly. Additionally, our constitution requires that we ‘print’ our own money anyway. I of course mean ‘our’ government which hasn’t been ours since November sixty three at least and probably before that.

‘Our free press’ presents the public with lies we compare with the truth we find elsewhere. Soviet citizens used to say that there was no truth in Pravda, one of their news rags translating to ‘truth’ in Russian. What is America’s moral power. It claims to be a democracy but isn’t. Politicians speak about ‘our’ democracy and then the question becomes are they intentionally ignorant are is it real because we aren’t and never were a democracy. We’re a democratic republic so how about you kids brush up on that. We’re told the empire has enough ‘moral fiber’ as it lied about covid.

Civil rights are being destroyed for Israel in western countries to maintain support for Israel in their ongoing genocide. A sports journalist was fired for retweeting factual information about Israel’s abuses and told that his termination was because his retweets had caused Jews to “feel unsafe” hearing his voice in their ears from the radio. We have thought crimes these days with people and countries that are ‘known’ to be without blemish or evil beyond all measure, and so as in 1984 we’re expected to know and go with the ‘flow’.

We lie our country into war and then when the lies are proven, no one pays for the cost of the lies. Part of the reason why is that we have a habit of not looking ourselves in the eye and admitting who we are and what we do.

We are a declining empire that refuses to admit it. A rational society would face what that means and act less painful while searching for more productive methods. Our politicians act and speak as if we were the country of fifty years ago. They can’t face the reality and we will pay the price. Why does the empire always side the oppressor. To do nothing is to side with them.

We’ve started several wars since 1945 while blaming the target for being the aggressor. We’ve lost them all unless you want to count Panama and a small Caribbean island as some wonderful victories. We spend outrageous amounts of money for a war department that doesn’t win wars, and an equally huge pile of cash for a gang of ‘intelligence agencies’ that never seem to tell us things we need to know in a timely fashion.

Our national debt is beyond imagination and yet we still have government agents of various sorts, demanding we spend more for things like an alleged education department that doesn’t having presided over years of declining testing scores. May as well add the war department that can’t and intelligence agencies that aren’t.

Now we have a president who is doing things that have long been discussed but never done because our uniparty in charge was busy arguing about which side of the bread the butter is on, while they quietly grew their bank accounts with questionable sources. They’re all abetted by ‘the mainstream media’ that leans far enough left that you wonder how they stay ‘upright’.

Written by: Craig Dudley

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

