LETTERS: After reading Greg Bergstrom’s August 21 Ed-op, I Have Several Observations 

First, I labored under the impression that volunteers serving the Town in elected or appointed positions had a duty to promote confidence in Town decisions and contribute to the public trust fairly and honestly. They are, after all, part of the Town administration and if they found themselves unable to perform as required, they could or should resign.



Bergstrom writes “…Blowing Rock has not been open, honest or transparent…”

And “The Town attempted to skirt…”.



These do not sound like confidence building or building public trust. It may be better for Bergstrom to resign and simply state he is unable to fulfill his obligation.



Secondly, Bergstrom writes “ But Mr. Miller apparently believes disparaging others and providing unfounded facts and churlish opinion is a solution to the problem. It is not.”



If it is not a solution for Mr. Miller, how then would it be a solution for Bergstrom who prior to his self-righteousness said “It is without question that ignorance goes unmolested and Mr. Miller is walking, talking, pontificating proof. “



Did Bergstrom just unwittingly commit the very offense for which he admonished Miller? Not to mention open himself to a personal injury suit.



Not meaning for this to degenerate into a discussion around threats of litigation let me share my final observation.



Depending on when Mr. Bergstrom moved to Blowing Rock, he may or may not recall in 2019 when BRCA engaged a Real Estate Appraiser to testify at a Council meeting. The Appraiser was not from Blowing Rock but from Newland. He was brought in to testify that if the project in question was allowed to proceed, local property owners would suffer immeasurable loss of property values. Sound familiar? The Project in question is now The Embers.



There are three properties adjacent to the Embers.



178 Rainey Street sold in 2019 for $235,000 and today has a market value of $566,000 to $763,000.

178 Morningside sold in 2015 for $213,750 and has a market value today of $559,000 to $770,000.

And finally 168 Rainey Street sold in September 2021 for $280,000. It sold again in January 2023 for $700,000 and it sold again in January 2024 for $759,000.



Remember Bergstrom asked Miller to “prove it” that property values won’t go down. Is this proof that a 23’ extension on an antenna will not result in property values being diminished?



No.



It is pretty good evidence the testimony the Real Estate Appraiser wasn’t worth what BRCA paid for it. And it’s pretty clear you can’t say property values on Green Hill Circle won’t go up either.



Written by: Greg King

