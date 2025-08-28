LETTER: Why I Voted “Yes” to the Shoppes on the Parkway Project



From Cat Perry, Blowing Rock

Two years ago, in June, I launched my campaign to run for the Blowing Rock Town Council with a speech at the American Legion. In that speech, I talked about my background, why I wanted to run, and how I would proceed in listening to understand what residents feel is important, if elected.

I said, “Our overall goal is preserving what makes our town special while, at the same time, making crucial decisions to move us forward.” I then said, “Growth is inevitable. It is here. Yet, how we grow is the question.” And, finally, I said, “We need reasonable growth that adds to and enhances our town.”

I am reiterating these statements now because I think it is important to be clear that I have not changed my stance. With each project that comes before me, as a Council member for a vote, I work diligently to understand the issue fully and to carefully consider it on its individual merit. I think of questions such as:

How does the project impact the downtown area?

Does the project enhance or impair the town?

What purpose does the project serve for people living and visiting our town?

Is it needed?

With Shoppes on the Parkway, these are some aspects I considered:

The Shoppes center has been in decline for some time, with decreased traffic and shopping. What can be done to revitalize the area?

I think the Shoppes need to be revamped. Certainly, a new façade and some new stores and restaurants would add energy and bring more people in to take advantage of the offerings.

Can a mixed-use center offer an enhancement to Blowing Rock?

I think it can. Adding places to live with new restaurants and shopping opportunities brings another center of gravity to the overall town, apart from Main Street. When the Shoppes were built (then called “Tanger Outlets”), many people thought that it would take business from downtown and be a detriment. But, instead, it became an area that fortified another retail option and did not detract from Main Street’s businesses.

After their first presentation, I wanted to know if the managers/developers of the center would make adjustments to their plan to create something more harmonious with the overall town’s look and feel.

In fact, their team worked to incorporate the council members’ suggestions regarding density and facade, which showed me that they care enough to give us an attractive project that will fit the look and feel of our town. The developer, being from the High Country and not an out-of-area investor/developer, values his reputation and legacy that has been established here for years.

Residents want to know whether the rest of the project after Phase I will ever happen.

The Town Council voted our approval for Phase I. We also included a requirement as part of our vote that each subsequent phase must come to us for approval. If the project falls apart due to lack of capitalization, the developer/managers must reface the retail that remains to be in concert with the condos, so that they look cohesive.

Residents want to know why short-term rentals are allowed.

The short-term rental overlay district is part of the General Business zone in Blowing Rock. (See Section 16-9.3. Overlay Districts in the Part II Chapter 16—Land Use Ordinance for Blowing Rock.) The General Business zone is for commercial and business activities, and short-term rentals are allowed in this zone. The applicant requested a conditional rezoning from General Business (GB) to Conditional Zoning—General Business (CZ-GB). This type of request is a companion zoning designation that is added to a standard district (GB) when a specific, voluntary development proposal has unique characteristics such as a multi-use development.

You may be opposed to any condos. The reality is that to redevelop and revitalize a declining property like this, any developer needs to get a return on their investment. And the most viable way to achieve an ROI is by building condominiums. Otherwise, no developer will be able to make a solely retail establishment work. This is especially true in the world today, when shoppers are lost every hour to Amazon.

As I have spoken with residents about this project, I haven’t heard any viable, workable alternatives.

Picture this: Another option is for the management firm to sell the property to a hedge fund investor who tears it down and wants to build many more condos, or a hotel, or who knows what.

I will never vote for condos downtown. I haven’t to date and will not. Main Street is our crown jewel that should be protected and preserved for the future. I don’t view these 17 acres in the same way as Main Street. Yes, it is extremely important and has high visibility, so it needs to be done “right” and be attractive, as it is the first area seen coming into town from the north on 321. I think, at the completion of the project, it will be a development that is both attractive, complementary, and offers a solution that improves upon what is there now.