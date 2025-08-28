LETTER: Transparency



Written by: Charlene Headley, Blowing Rock



An old coach use to say “Show me a boy who’ll steal an egg and I’ll show you a boy who’ll steal the henhouse”. Integrity is not part-time and it’s not situational.



Recently, Jamie Dixie, self-appointed Town Crier for all issues Blowing Rock, announced on her “political candidate” Facebook page that she didn’t have time to campaign for a seat on Blowing Rock Town Council.



Yet, if you look over the plethora of posts, she makes on virtually every issue before the town it seems campaigning for office is precisely what she is doing.



Maybe she’s avoiding the filing at the division of elections or the interviews with the local press. She won’t have to participate in candidate forums or actually have to defend her positions in debate like she had to do in the last election, unsuccessfully I might add.



Nonetheless, she’s acting exactly like a candidate whether she claims to be or not.



Dixie is an obvious opponent of the Shoppes on the Parkway project. Yet she castigates the only council member to vote “no” on that project even after he shows the many email contacts from voters that led him to that vote.



In her posts on Facebook Dixie urges voters to be involved and educate themselves on the candidates and to insist on transparency.



I couldn’t agree more. Take a long look at Ms. Dixie and don’t allow her to suggest you question the motives of others without first questioning her’s.



Transparency goes both ways!