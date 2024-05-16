LETTER: To: The Offices of the NC Governor’s Office and NC Attorney General

By: Mary Walker, Boone, NC

Across Watauga County, more residents are voicing concerns about how health care costs have increased dramatically under UNC Health, a “not-for-profit” medical system owned by the State of North Carolina, which now manages many medical facilities in Watauga County.

The cost of routine doctors office visits have significantly increased, as UNC Health now bills lab work and routine tests as “hospital services.” Residents are now being billed hundreds of dollars for appointments that used to be billed as a co-pay, as UNC Health has changed the billing practices and the codes the providers use.

Given UNC Health is owned by the State of North Carolina, and is a non-profit, residents would not expect their costs to increase so dramatically and for “hospital services” billing codes to be used now in their primary care doctor’s office. We would expect to pay costs closer to the “UCR” – usual, customary, and reasonable price outlined by consumer advocacy groups.

In my own experience, after visiting App Family Medicine (now owned by UNC Health), for fatigue symptoms in March 2024, I was billed:

$373 for a covid and flu test, which is significantly above the “usual, customary, and reasonable price” outlined by groups such as Fair Health Consumer, and more than twice the Medicare rate.

Below are other documented experiences by Watauga residents who have agreed to share their issues with UNC Health:

“Prior to the UNC Health takeover, we used to be charged a copay. I took one of my daughters to the doctor at the beginning of April and now have a bill for almost $700. They charged us for each test (COVID, flu, and strep) along with over $200 just for the visit. For comparison, we had the exact same visit to the exact same clinic, with the same tests run, on September 3, 2023, and it cost our copay, $15. On April 1, 2024 (after UNC Health took over), it cost $631 after insurance.”

Hannah Brady, Boone

“I went to physical therapy at App Physical. It should have been a $40 co-pay through BCBS, but instead I received a $1400 bill for 7 visits. I was told they ‘do not take co-payments anymore’.” – Kelly Gladden Norris

“My mammograms used to be covered by insurance. Due to the hospital billing code UNC Health uses, I was charged $300 for a mammogram. I was told the practice was ‘no longer a standalone facility.’” – Andi Gelsthorpe

“After UNC Health took over, my bill was over $1200 for blood work.” – Christine Ciany

“It now costs over $700 for a sick visit.” – Lisa Idol Erwin

“The costs of my doctor’s visits have doubled.” – Mickie Kurzak Caldwell, retired OR nurse of 35 years

“Blood work never used to cost this much with insurance.” – Alyssa Williams

“I have started driving to Winston Salem to avoid the healthcare offices locally.” – L. Davis

“I went to my primary care doctor (App Family) for blood work and was shocked to receive a bill for over $1200 (after insurance) due to the ‘hospital services’ billing codes being used.” Sandra Diaz

Many of us have attempted to work with the UNC Health Billing department to ask for fair billing rates to no avail. We feel this (and other charges) are predatory, and do not align with the UNC Health mission. We also do not feel we were afforded informed consent about these new prices.

I encourage the NC Attorney General and Governor’s Office to look into how the costs of health care have increased dramatically under this state-owned organization. Please let us know what can be done.

I will be happy to provide any additional information or documentation to any interested parties who would like to look into this further.

Thank you for your time.

Mary Walker

