LETTER: Tell Sue Sweeting, NO THANK YOU!

This is Keith Honeycutt a former Watauga County Commissioner.

20 years ago, the citizens of Watauga County were faced with the possibility of having their land controlled with a zoning ordinance that would have given the local government control of their land.

Sue Sweeting was one of those commissioners who wanted to zone the property of Watauga County.

Your land would have been zoned by the County Commissioners to determine what you could do with your land based on how it was zoned.

They wanted to tell you what you could build and where. They wanted to tell you what was agricultural land and what wasn’t.

Democrats and Republicans alike voted Sue Sweeting out of office due to her radicle policies and to stop the threat of their land being zoned and controlled by the county commissioners.

Zoning has now raised its ugly head again in Watauga County. Sue Sweeting is running for County Commissioner again.

Tell Sue Sweeting, NO THANK YOU!

Vote for a local, conservative commissioner who will not allow the government to tell you what you can do with your property.

VOTE TODDCASTLE FOR WATAUGA COUNTY COMMISSIONER…



Written by: Keith Honeycutt, Boone, NC

