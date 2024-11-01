LETTER: Support Sue now more than ever!

I strongly support Sue Sweeting for Watauga County District 5 County Commissioner. With her background of 38 years as a Nurse Practitioner, she knows Community needs and importance of supporting our Fire and Sheriff Departments, and all our First responders. She is a strong advocate for our Public Schools and importance of increased support and funding for these areas. With her background in Health care and community involvement, she is more than capable to help us recover from this disaster. I am an advocate for public school funding and Sue understands the voucher program has changed over the years and now diverts funds to areas that don’t need it. She will work to get more funding for our local schools

Sue is a dedicated public servant. She is grateful for our community volunteers, neighbors helping neighbor following Helene. She recently added they are all heroes, especially the firemen, police and emergency crew workers. I am grateful Sue Sweeting is on the ballot, she will be an asset to all our community as a Board member, and more than prepared to represent us. Early voting has started! If she is on your ballot, you are in District 5, please VOTE for Sue!



Written by: Maryann McCullough, Boone, NC

