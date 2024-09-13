LETTER: Sue Sweeting: Prioritizing Local Public Schools in 2024

I’m writing in support of Sue Sweeting as the County Commissioner for District 5 (Blue Ridge, Blowing Rock, Elk, and Stony Fork) in the 2024 fall election.

Sue and I have been friends for 24 years, since my family moved to Watauga County. Our daughters were dear friends and grew up together from the age of 12. Sue also became my primary care provider. She was an excellent health care advisor and saw my family through a very difficult health crisis, expertly. I will always be grateful for her care.

I am a retired Watauga County Schools employee, one of my highest priorities for a locally elected official is the care and support of our public schools, its students and dedicated employees. Sue is a supporter of public schools and will advocate to address school vouchers. Currently, vouchers take money from our county and divert those funds to other areas of the state; funds that could be used to help our students and teachers. She will work to ensure county funds are earmarked for much needed teaching supplements. Her focus is on getting the right funding for our local schools and continuing the long-time tradition of community support for our schools.

As a longtime resident of Watauga County, Sue shares the values of those of us who choose to live and raise our families here. I’m honored to have Sue’s friendship and to know her family. I am especially proud to support her as she runs to represent District 5 of Watauga County on the commission. If our public schools are important to you, I believe you’ll support Sue, too.



Written by: Nancy Zeiss, Boone

