LETTER: End of Empire

Niemoeller said, “First they came for the Communists, but I was not a Communist, so I did not speak out. Then they came for the Socialists and the Trade Unionists, but I was neither, so I did not speak out. Then they came for the Jews, but I was not a Jew, so I did not speak out. And when they came for me, there was no one left to speak out for me.”

“I spent thirty-three years and four months in active military service as a member of this country’s most agile military force, the Marine Corps. I served in all commissioned ranks from Second Lieutenant to Major-General. And during that period, I spent most of my time being a high class muscleman for Big Business, for Wall Street and for the Bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism.”- two time medal of honor winner, general Smedley Butler

Nothing has changed since Butler’s days. We attack anyone we want and justify it on our own authority. We support any of ‘our friends’ doing the same as we now see in Palestine. We vote for peace, and we get war.

We, America, the empire, aren’t who we tell ourselves we are. Integrity in means and ends defines a country and its inhabitants. A noble goal cannot be achieved utilizing dishonorable means. You are what you do and not what you tell yourselves you are. Imagine what we could become if we gave up being the global bully and became their best friend. A lot of funds would be free from the five sided fun house on the Potomac for things like trains, functional air control systems and so much more.

You become what you most deeply focus your attention upon. You reap what you sow, so choose your actions carefully. If you constantly engage in battles, you become embattled yourself. If you give love, you become love itself. This can apply to a country and its population.

How is it that those who moan about holocaust now are oblivious in their commission of the same crime upon others. Few publicly denounce Israel’s crimes. Where are the ‘western values’ and their enforcement we always hear blasted by ‘our’ government? Our participation in the Zionist genocide permanently removes whatever remaining value there was of the empire’s reputation.

If Gaza was populated by Jews and the people massacring its inhabitants were Muslims, nobody would have any trouble calling this thing what it is. The words “genocide” and “Holocaust” would’ve been appearing in the ‘news’ every single day. Not a word comes from our dominant ‘media’ denouncing the murderous genocide or our participation in it. The Zionists learned none of the good lessons from the nazi’s and all the wrong ones: mass murder, collective punishment, walls, secret police, war and more. Say what you want about Jews and the causes of antisemitism, the years since Israel was established has provided lots of motivation for prejudice.

All this didn’t have to happen, but the Zionists created their own oncoming collapse. Zionism is a repressive doctrine quite similar to fascism, and communism. Israel kills all journalists they find because of their totally indefensible live stream genocide. We moan about a genocide done by one nation while ignoring the one we’re enabling. Jews have no authority to ever again speak of nazi’s. Jewish supremacy? Investigate the racist ideology of Zionism.

To speak of a countries questionable action is never described as anti that country, so why do we accept accusations of antisemitism when they speak of Israel’s criminal crap. The charges of being antisemitic no longer hold any worth as its tossed about mindlessly. A famous theorist once said: to find who owns you, discover who you can’t criticize.

Your silence is complicity with those criminals in charge.

Americans only know what the man on the tv tells them.

We’re on the edge of starting WW3.

No matter the ‘party’ the same people are running things.

When there are tales, you can’t question it’s because it can’t stand the light of day. Israel is burning children alive in Gaza. Call me an antisemitic Jew hating nazi terrorist if you must, but I believe this is wrong. Jesus said if you do it to the least of us you do it unto me.

Americans ask how we could murder twenty million Indians, or the nazi’s murder a large number of Europeans, and if you know enough history, how the Turks could slaughter a few million Armenians. You watch it live on your tv, when they show it. How do you feel about Turks or Nazi’s now

“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” — George Orwell



Written by: Craig Dudley