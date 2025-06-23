LETTER: Do We Have to Have Homelessness?

Few of us are old enough to remember the heartbreak of the Great Depression, with its gaunt families living in cars, roaming in search of work, but we have seen the photos.

I hope the Great Depression is not returning. But we are entering a dangerous progression. More people than ever are experiencing homelessness for the first time. Between 2019 and 2023, the number of individuals entering emergency shelters for the first time increased by more than 23 percent.

Fortunately, our area has Hospitality House, whose leadership and staff work constantly in Watauga and six surrounding counties to prevent individuals and families from experiencing the heart-wrenching aspects of homelessness and hunger.

Since 2019, Hospitality House has moved 920 individuals and families to a haven, a home. Following Hurricane Helene, they served 18,200 meals per month.

The future depends on a generous population to inform their local and national elected officials that homelessness is not an option. Hospitality House courageously works to lift all who are needy and gladdens the hearts of those who then live contentedly in a generous society.



Written by: Maryrose Carroll, Vilas, North Carolina