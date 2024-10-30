LETTER: BRCA Members are Grateful

As our area of the mountains begins to heal from the devastation, we want to express our appreciation to those who have given of their time and resources to help others. This has truly been a time of witnessing the kindness and compassion of others, as a show of our faith and humanity.

We want to thank many in the BRCA community who stayed in Blowing Rock or came back from communities where they have jobs and other obligations to help in person on food lines and in sorting donations and in bringing donations from other areas of the state. They pitched in with many others, like Sam Garrett and Cathy Baker who so tirelessly worked at the American Legion building day after day sorting donations. BRCA members served thousands of meals daily alongside many other volunteers from the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation nonprofit group. We read about Wayne Miller’s kindness in helping to get water to people in need.

Above all we want to recognize the oneness of the residents of Blowing Rock as clearly exhibited in working together with love to help each other and others in a time of great need. When a call was shared by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation for donations to fund their efforts in Watauga and Avery County, BRCA 28605 on its online video asked its members, many of whom were in other areas of North Carolina and out of state, to contribute if they could; and they poured out their desire to help and kindness, raising over $150,000. We love our community and want to be there for each other.

In closing, we pray that an outcome of this time in coming together to help others will be a chance to put the divisiveness sometimes seen concerning homeowners who do not live in Blowing Rock full time, often because they still are working, behind us and begin a new chapter in Blowing Rock. We look forward to being able to show appreciation for each other and to treat our fellow residents with kindness. We all share a love for Blowing Rock; much can be accomplished if done in unity.



Written by Jean Kitchin, Chair, Blowing Rock Civic Association on behalf of the Executive Committee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

