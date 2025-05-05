LETTER: America First has Continued to be Israel First

Niemoeller said, “First they came for the Communists, but I was not a Communist, so I did not speak out. Then they came for the Socialists and the Trade Unionists, but I was neither, so I did not speak out. Then they came for the Jews, but I was not a Jew, so I did not speak out. And when they came for me, there was no one left to speak out for me.”

I’ve never been able to keep silent in the face of crimes committed in our name. I’m a birthright Quaker who is old enough to remember the affects of McCarthyism in home and school. There is an item in that sentence worth fleshing out. Quakers were the first abolitionists and have stood in support of those at the short end of the stick ever since. We were among the first to stand in support of the new state of Israel seventy some years ago when they were the oppressed.

Now it’s time to stand against Israel and for the Palestinians. Israel is the oppressor, committing genocide and the empire, America, is participating in that genocide, a total course reversal from who we tell the world we are. The thing is much of that statement of principle the empire promulgates is undone for any who study real American history. We aren’t who the history books claim we are. When you call me an antisemite remember Niemoeller’s quote and the info above. There are jews and Zionists. The Zionists are the problem.

Seven million people in the mid-east own the lives of more than three hundred million. We consistently vote against war and get more. Blind support of Zionist Israel is at the root of it. What will it take to make you angry about all of this? I’m appalled and amazed at the American silence in the face of our engagement in both wars which the trump said he would end, as well as the lies of the ‘mainstream media’ which go unchallenged. If you deny this, you either support their genocide or are uninformed.

Its curious to see how the religious among us choose to see this edition of Israel as some harbinger of Jesus’ return. Frequently this demographic chooses the Scofield bible as their basis, a book of great controversy at least. They seem to think they can encourage God to act. Conservative Jews don’t accept this edition of Israel. Its man’s creation, and not God’s as they anticipate.

Two thousand pound American bombs, dropped on women, children and the elderly by Israel, clear violations of all we say we stand for, and it not only goes unchallenged here, but is cheered with legal reinforcement. Silence is acceptance. Trump said he would end the wars, but we get more. Any who have been paying attention will have noticed the gradual ‘official’ degradation of our rights being done with little opposition. The constitution is being eroded steadily. All of these things and more travel together as we slide, quietly, into the brave new world.

Every new war, of which we’ve had a successive stream, is sold on lies, revealed at the time but acceptance takes time. The mid-east is a seventy year war zone because we faithfully back up Israeli criminal aspirations. The rest of the world is demanding that Palestine have a state where it’s been for thousands of years. The empire and Israel are the only two stopping this, causing the deaths of uncountable thousands.

In the NATO world we’ve been seeing average citizens being put in jail for having the wrong opinion. There is some unseen priestly class that hand down the things we’re expected to believe in spite of the evidence of our lying eyes. Free speech and thought are being attacked in insidious ways as it’s a threat to the rule of the ‘official’ story. America first has continued to be Israel first. We are Israel’s puppet. Bibi speaks and America’s government dances. The first amendment has some responsibilities here. Right now, we’re participating in the intentional starvation of the remaining Palestinians. We’ve destroyed countries for much less.

“It was terribly dangerous to let your thoughts wander when you were in any public place or within range of a telescreen. The smallest thing could give you away. A nervous tic, an unconscious look of anxiety, a habit of muttering to yourself–anything that carried with it the suggestion of abnormality, of having something to hide. In any case, to wear an improper expression on your face…; was itself a punishable offense. There was even a word for it in Newspeak: face crime.”

-George Orwell, 1984, Book 1, Chapter 5

Written by: Craig Dudley

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

