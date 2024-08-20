LETTER: A Response to Mr. Craig Dudley

Mr. Dudley’s response to my Letter to the Editor, yet again, pens the pejorative “joos” and, yet again, rants and rambles through 10 barely coherent paragraphs. He might do well to look into an adult education course in English composition. He challenges anyone to debate his awareness of history and geography, yet then doesn’t accept that debate by providing verifiable facts as counterpoints to my reply. What he does do is divert into a defense of conspiracy theories (so as to ensure that he doesn’t really ever have to provide actual facts, should he choose not to), and introduces new and exciting commentary regarding Israel!! He certainly didn’t address my shock at his disdain toward our democracy and therefore, by extension, a certain ignorant disdain toward our fallen military heroes. If defense of our democracy and standing up against antisemitism (or any racist or xenophobic posturing) makes me a “Karen” then I will proudly wear that badge.

A final note; I will not engage in an ongoing war of words with Mr. Dudley (because I know who the winner will be). So, here is my final word to you, Mr. Dudley…whatever!

Delores Smith aka Karen

