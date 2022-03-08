Lees-McRae Prepared for Comeback Run in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s Top Adventure College Tournament

Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 2022 Top Adventure College Tournament has begun, and once again Lees-McRae College has been nominated as one of the top adventure colleges in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S.

After winning the best “small school” category in 2020 and securing the runner-up position in 2021, Lees-McRae hopes to make a comeback this year and secure the title.

The competition puts 32 institutions of higher education in the region head-to-head in a bracket-style competition with four rounds. The first round began on March 1 and extends to March 15. The competition then moves on to round two from March 16−22 with the top 16 schools. Round three from March 23─29 features the top eight, and round four from March 30−April 5 has the top four. Voting for the championship will take place from April 6─13.

According to the Blue Ridge Outdoors website, the institutions are selected for their “outdoor clubs and curricula, their commitment to outdoor and environmental initiatives, the quality of their outdoor athletes and programs, and their local opportunities of adventure.”

To vote for Lees-McRae in the first round of the Top Adventure College Tournament for 2022 click here. Learn more about what makes Lees-McRae one of the top adventure schools in the country by visiting their website.

Courtesy of Lees-McRae College

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

